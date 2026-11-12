Utah Marriage Commission Offers Free Holiday Family Resources

The Utah Marriage Commission is providing free podcasts, e-courses, and guides to help families navigate stressful holiday dynamics, featuring expert tips on communication and conflict avoidance.

) — They say there's no place like home for the holidays — but that might not necessarily be a good thing. For families that tend to fight at the dinner table, holiday gatherings can bring stress and strain.

That's why the Utah Marriage Commission is offering free resources to help families navigate complicated dynamics. The Utah Marriage Commission creates podcasts, e-courses, and webinars focused on strengthening Utahns' marriages and families. It says there's help available no matter what stage of life someone is in. It provides research-based information related to dating, parenting, empty nesting, and more.

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The Commission is highlighting a podcast episode about families around the holidays. The episode gives a few key insights; it includes tips like speaking kindly, planning your exit, and avoiding contentious conversation topics. Dr. Dave Schramm, a Utah State University family-life expert, and Dr. Liz Hale, a licensed clinical psychologist specializing in marriage and family relationships, co-host the episode. Utahns can find the full podcast episode and other resources at All the resources are available for free online.

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There are downloadable guides, a relationship assessment, and information on in-person classes. The Commission is run by a group of volunteers that the governor has picked out. Power restored after outage in Salt Lake CountyFBI announces $20,000 reward for information related to fugitive with Utah ties