Across the world, a Utah man completed a once-in-a-lifetime experience running a marathon on one of the Seven Wonders of the World.

Utah's Michael Scott Peters placed fourth worldwide and first from the United States at The Great Wall Marathon. He plans to run the Tokyo Marathon next year after returning to Utah.

SALT LAKE CITY — Across the world, a Utah man completed a once-in-a-lifetime experience running a marathon on one of the Seven Wonders of the World. In a remote area on the Great Wall of China, Michael Scott Peters is the only American running close enough to win. Competitive and complicated, The Great Wall of China Marathon takes place outside of the regular tourist area. What runners see is rare and, at times, dangerous.

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"It's not smooth, even staircases either," Peters said. "Some are 6 inches, some are 18 inches, some are missing stairs altogether, and you were bear crawling up, and then you were on your hands sliding down. ""Not only are these stairs uneven and crumbling in some places, but when they're wet, they're extra slippery," Peters said. Utah's elevation and mountains helped Peters train for the terrain.

He signed up for the marathon with only a month to prepare, but he didn't really need to. Peters runs six days a week and does six to eight marathons a year. This is his 44th marathon and first international race. Michael Peters completed a once-in-a-lifetime experience running a marathon on the Great Wall of China.

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Peters said most runners finish between 5 and 10 hours. He finished in four hours and 50 minutes. The medal Peters took home has a horse for the Chinese Year of the Horse. Peters placed fourth worldwide and first from the United States.

"I felt an even greater sense of patriotism to represent the United States in this feat," Peters said. "It's not every day that you get to run a marathon on one of the seven wonders of the world. " Peters will return to Utah to run in the Thanksgiving Point Half Marathon before taking on his second international race, running the Tokyo Marathon next year.

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