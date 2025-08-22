Utah Man Missing for a Week Found Deceased in His Truck

Ty Webster, a 38-year-old deaf man from Clinton, Utah, was found deceased in his truck a week after going missing. His family expressed their gratitude for the community's support during the search and their sorrow at the tragic outcome.

The family announced this heartbreaking news with a heavy heart, commending the police departments, sheriffs' offices, and volunteers who dedicated their time and resources to the search.They expressed their profound gratitude to Lainey James and Kyra MaRae McDonald for their tireless work in relaying information across social media platforms to family and law enforcement. The family also acknowledged Precision Auto for their assistance with flyers and Ezra Tooley for discovering Ty's truck, providing much-needed closure. They emphasized the profound sense of peace and comfort they felt throughout the week, believing that God's hand guided them every step of the way.The family concluded their statement by announcing the establishment of a fund in Ty's honor to cover funeral expenses and other costs. Any remaining funds will be donated to suicide prevention initiatives, highlighting their commitment to honoring Ty's memory by supporting those who might be struggling





