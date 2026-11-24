A man serving up to life in the Utah State Prison for murder is accused of attacking at Department of Corrections officer from behind.

A man serving up to life in the Utah State Prison for murder is accused of attacking at the Department of Corrections officer from behind.

SALT LAKE CITY — A man already serving up to life in the Utah State Prison for murder is now accused of attacking a corrections officer. Erik Orozco, 23, was charged Monday in 3rd District Court with aggravated assault targeting law enforcement, a first-degree felony, and being an inmate in possession of a weapon, a second-degree felony.

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On July 26, a corrections officer saw Orozco in an altercation with another officer in a multipurpose room at the Utah State Correctional Facility, according to charging documents. Investigators learned that the officer attacked was"walking toward the front door of the unit near the multipurpose room when Orozco attacked him from behind with a makeshift cutting weapon," according to the charges.

" sustained two side-by-side lacerations to the right side of the top of his head and impact injuries to his forehead and right ear. "When asked Orozco why he had done this, Orozco stated that he was sick of how they were treating them and of the disrespect," charging documents continue.and aggravated robbery for the shooting death of a pedestrian, 59-year-old Clinton Burrows, in Ogden.

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He was sentenced to consecutive sentences of 15 years to life in prison and five years to life. The attack on the officer was separate from an attack on a corrections officer at the state prison in Gunnison in September, which prompted a month-long lockdown of both the Central Utah Correctional Facility and the Utah State Correctional Facility.

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