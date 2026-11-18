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The 2027 NHL Winter Classic is still over a month away, but the Utah Mammoth have unveiled their look for the annual outdoor game. Much like the recently released Hometown Remix jersey, Utah's Winter Classic look takes on a primarily ice blue base.

The jersey also features white stripes running down the sleeves with "UTAH" across the front over a vintage-style Mammoth in brown and beige detail. Utah's first-ever Winter Classic look was inspired by outdoor hockey played at the base of ski hills and alpine nostalgia, according to NHL and Fanatics.

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Benson Boone to headline entertainment lineup at NHL Winter Classic in Salt LakeLate power-play goal by Brock Boeser lifts Canucks to 3-2 win over Utah Mammoth "The design inspiration behind Utah's NHL Winter Classic jersey draws from early days of community hockey in the state," the league said in a media release.

"The liner detailing inside the jersey features a hexagon-design to reflect the Utah state flag paired with Alpine snowflake-shaped detail that harkens back to a vintage ski sweater design. " The Utah Mammoth will wear the jerseys on the ice when the team welcomes Colorado Avalanche to Rice-Eccles Stadium for NHL's traditional outdoor game on New Year's Eve. The Avalanche also debuted their Winter Classic jersey that will opposite the Mammoth on the ice.

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The Avalanche Winter Classic look features a cream-colored base with a deep navy blue accents. December's "Rocky Mountain Rivalry" will be the league's first outdoor game in Utah. The Mammoth will be the 14th NHL team to host a Winter Classic. NHL said a limited number of tickets to the game still remain and are available on a "first-come, first-serve" basis.

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