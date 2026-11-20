The Utah Mammoth may be a young franchise, but the team wanted its Winter Classic jersey to look like it could have been worn generations ago.

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — The Utah Mammoth may be a young franchise, but the team wanted its Winter Classic jersey to look like it could have been worn generations ago.

Utah President of Hockey Operations Chris Armstrong said that challenge helped shape the design of the Mammoth's Winter Classic sweater, which draws inspiration from the state's long history with winter sports.

Also read Utah Mammoth unveil Winter Classic jersey ahead of outdoor NHL game at Rice-Eccles Stadium

"For us, it was a tough needle to thread," Armstrong said. "It was trying to figure out how do we create a credible vintage look and feel to a team that's only three years old? " The answer was to look beyond the history of the franchise and instead lean into the history of its home.

WATCH | Utah Mammoth's Winter Classic jersey blends Utah history with franchise's future Utah Mammoth's Winter Classic jersey blends Utah history with franchise's future Armstrong credited lead designer Ben Barnes, along with Fanatics and the NHL, for digging into Utah's alpine and winter-sports past to find details that could give the jersey an authentic vintage feel. One of those inspirations was Hygeia Iceland, an outdoor community rink from the 1950s.

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Armstrong said the"Utah" font on the jersey is similar to lettering used on the building, while elements of the striping also pay tribute to the facility. Other details, including the sweater's textures and materials, were chosen to evoke the feeling of an earlier era.

"What our brand might have looked like in the 1950s," Armstrong said. The response from fans has already been significant. Armstrong said the team saw record jersey sales following the sweater's release.

"We really worked hard to try to create something special, and based on their reaction, I feel like we have," Armstrong said. "It's a beautiful sweater, very well constructed. When you touch it and feel it, you know that there was a lot of thought that went into it, and we're grateful that our fans have received it so well.

" For Armstrong, the jersey also represents something larger: the Mammoth's opportunity to take part in one of the NHL's marquee regular-season events so early in the franchise's history. Armstrong called the Winter Classic an"iconic celebration of the history and traditions of the game" and believes Utah receiving the event is a reflection of the enthusiasm surrounding hockey in the market.

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"To get an event like this so early in our tenure is a reward for what our fans are showing the hockey world," Armstrong said. He also credited Ryan and Ashley Smith, saying the importance of eventually bringing an event like the Winter Classic to Utah came up during early conversations with the NHL about establishing a franchise in the state. Now that the opportunity has arrived, Armstrong said the organization wants to make the most of it.

"We take this responsibility very seriously," Armstrong said. "We want to make sure this is one of the best showcases of Winter Classics in history. " Catch nearly all Utah Mammoth games on The Spot - Utah 16 this season! Recent Utah Mammoth stories