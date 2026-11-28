As plans edge ahead for a nuclear-powered data center in Carbon County, just one of many data center proposals in Utah, officials are mulling guardrails.

Utah leaders are mulling legislation to regulate data centers, focusing on transparency and accountability. The proposal, still in the works, would aim to address environmental concerns and make sure the facilities benefit the communities where they are located.

SALT LAKE CITY — In late September,Valar Atomics had already secured a land lease — situated in the Coal Creek community, near the local airport. OnNearly 200 people attended the meeting. After shouts on both sides and a resident being escorted out by security, the Carbon County planners approved Valar's request. Carl Ingwell is a former Democratic candidate for Utah House District 67, which covers Carbon County.

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Now, he works with the Coal Creek Coalition, which opposes the data center. Guests arrive as Valar Atomics and Nvidia celebrate a milestone in atomic energy and artificial intelligence at a large party gathering at the Orangeville site on Wednesday, July 1, 2026. "If you look at all the proposals statewide, this is an onslaught right now, and people are running around from one data center to another fighting all of them," he said.