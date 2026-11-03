Utah Legislature Proposes Amendment B to Raise Tax Initiative Threshold

Utah lawmakers advance Amendment B to raise the citizen ballot initiative threshold from 50% to 60%, citing California's wealthy tax struggles as a model for safeguarding legislative control.

Utah lawmakers have advanced a constitutional amendment designed to make it significantly more difficult for citizens to pass ballot measures that alter state tax structures. The proposed change, known as Amendment B, seeks to raise the approval threshold for citizen-proposed legislation from a simple majority of 50% plus one vote to a supermajority of 60%. This legislative maneuver comes as the Utah Republican-controlled Legislature moves to insulate state fiscal policy from direct voter initiatives, arguing that such measures are increasingly vulnerable to special interest influence.

Core Mechanism of Amendment B

The primary mechanism of Amendment B involves fundamentally altering the mathematical requirements for ballot initiatives to become law in Utah. By demanding 60% of the vote rather than a bare majority, the amendment creates a much higher barrier for groups attempting to enact policy changes through direct democracy. Proponents argue this safeguard is necessary to prevent short-term populist trends from overriding long-term fiscal responsibility. The amendment effectively grants the state legislature greater control over the budget and tax code by limiting the ability of outside groups to bypass elected officials through popular votes.

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California Influence and Expert Critique

Supporters of the amendment point directly west to California, where ballot initiatives have reshaped policy discussions and created fiscal challenges. The upcoming midterm elections in California will allow voters to decide on Proposition 40, a measure imposing a one-time 5% tax on billionaires with net worths exceeding $1 billion. Wayne Winegarden, a senior economics fellow at the Pacific Research Institute, argues that such initiatives are often driven by special interests rather than broad public good. He notes that while Proposition 40 promises $100 billion for healthcare, the actual revenue may be lower due to wealthy residents leaving the state. Winegarden contends that these initiatives tie the budget in knots, preventing the Legislature from maintaining full control over state finances.

Legal Shifts and Legislative Power

The push for Amendment B is also rooted in recent legal interpretations by the Utah Supreme Court that have shifted the balance of power between voters and legislators. In 2024, the Utah Supreme Court ruled that the state Constitution prohibits legislators from modifying voter-approved legislation that changes government structure unless they meet the highest legal proof standards. State Senator Lincoln Fillmore, a Republican from South Jordan, explains that this ruling has created ambiguity regarding legislative authority. He states that the court failed to define what constitutes a change to the structure of government, leaving legislators with the impression that citizen initiatives are now untouchable. Fillmore argues that without a clear definition, lawmakers cannot effectively refine initiatives to align with state spending priorities.

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Opposition and Historical Context

Opposition to Amendment B comes from groups like the Vote No campaign and legislators who value the ballot initiative process. State Senate Minority Leader Luz Escamilla, a Democrat from Salt Lake City, argues that citizen initiatives are already rare in Utah compared to states like California. She highlights that the Legislature successfully refined voter-approved measures for medical cannabis and Medicaid expansion in 2018. Escamilla contends that the problem lies not in the initiatives themselves but in attempts to completely repeal laws passed by the people. She suggests that legal challenges arise only when the intent of the original voters is fundamentally altered by subsequent legislative actions.

Impact on Future Policy and Voting

If approved, Amendment B will have lasting consequences for how Utahns can influence tax and spending policies. The higher threshold means that future ballot initiatives will require broader consensus across the political spectrum to succeed. This change aims to protect the budget from sudden shifts driven by single-issue campaigns or well-funded interest groups. However, critics warn that it removes a critical tool for holding government officials accountable when they fail to address voter concerns. The debate underscores a growing national tension between representative democracy and direct democratic mechanisms, with Utah seeking to tilt the balance toward institutional legislative control.