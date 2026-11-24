The Utah State Legislature has approved new water allocation targets for municipal, agricultural, and Great Salt Lake use, setting a framework to address the ecological crisis and historic lows reached in 2022.

New legislation introduced in the Utah State Legislature establishes specific water use targets for municipal, industrial, and agricultural sectors while dedicating a significant portion of resources to the preservation of the Great Salt Lake. This legislative move, designed to address the ecological crisis caused by the lake dropping to historic lows, represents a structured approach to managing the state's most critical natural resource amid growing population demands and climate challenges.

Approved Water Allocation Targets and Mechanisms

A resolution sponsored by State Senator Keven Stratton of Orem and a companion bill sponsored by State Representative Thomas Peterson of Brigham City received unanimous approval from the Legislative Water Development Commission last week. The legislation directs the governor and legislature to set an initial water allocation target for future municipal and industrial use at 1.4 million acre-feet. This figure is calculated to account for current statewide diversions, future needs driven by population growth, and existing conservation trends across the state. For the agricultural sector, the resolution sets a target of 3.8 million acre-feet, which remains consistent with current statewide diversions for agricultural use. The Great Salt Lake would receive an initial water allocation target of 2.18 million acre-feet, with the resolution noting that much of this volume may be realized through current efforts by the Legislature, executive agencies, and private entities.

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Senator Stratton emphasized that the legislation aims to provide a clear understanding of available water resources for the entire macro-ecosystem of Utah water use. By setting these goals, the state intends to create a framework that allows for ongoing course corrections as needed over the next few decades. The resolution states that the water dedicated to the lake will help stabilize the ecosystem, which has faced severe stress due to reduced inflows and increased evaporation rates in recent years. The targets are designed to be flexible, allowing state leaders to adjust allocations based on annual assessments of water availability and supply.

Stakeholder Positions and Environmental Concerns

Great Salt Lake Commissioner Hannah Freeze, who is tasked by Utah political leaders with saving the lake, indicated that she is working with Senators Stratton and Representative Peterson to refine the proposed numbers. Freeze stated that various water stakeholders, ranging from environmental groups to agriculture interests, are being consulted to ensure all parties are aligned. Dr. Ben Abbott, founder of the environmental group Grow the Flow, praised the proposed legislation as a fundamental shift in Utah's relationship with water. Abbott highlighted that the framework provides a mechanism to ensure water consumption remains below the available water supply, a critical step for long-term sustainability.

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However, not all stakeholders are fully satisfied with the current proposal. Zach Frankel, Executive Director of the Utah Rivers Council, expressed appreciation for the resolution's goals but suggested necessary tweaks during last week's hearing. Frankel objected to the resolution claiming that 1 billion dollars allocated by the Utah State Legislature for water conservation and infrastructure improvements actually helps the lake if that water is not delivered to it. His concerns highlight the gap between financial allocations and actual water volume reaching the lake, a discrepancy that has raised questions about the effectiveness of current state investments in water management and conservation infrastructure.

Real-World Impact and Future Legislative Goals

The ultimate impact of these targets will depend on the final numbers passed during the upcoming legislative session, as Sen. Stratton and Rep. Peterson continue negotiations. Governor Spencer Cox set an ambitious goal last year of raising the lake to an elevation of 4,198 feet by the 2034 Winter Olympics. This elevation is considered the low-end of a healthy ecological level, though environmentalists have cautioned that focusing solely on a specific number might overlook the broader range required for healthy salinity, wildlife, and human use. Simulations run by a strike team led by Utah State University and the University of Utah found that adding 250,000 acre-feet of water annually would still leave the lake well below the governor's goal, underscoring the magnitude of the challenge ahead.

Commissioner Freeze affirmed that the goalposts for raising the lake remain unchanged and that work is ongoing to secure water through a mixture of public and private purchases and donations. She noted that while significant water has not yet been dedicated to the lake, the tools are now in place to increase these efforts in the coming years. Since the lake hit a historic low in 2022, lawmakers have allocated more than 1 billion dollars for water conservation measures statewide. Freeze emphasized that the state is just beginning to implement these new strategies and remains committed to making the restoration goals realistic and achievable through continued legislative support and stakeholder collaboration.