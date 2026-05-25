Utah Lawyers Investigating Lawsuit to Halt Proposed Immigrant Detention Center in Salt Lake City

A team of Utah lawyers is investigating a possible lawsuit to halt the proposal to build an immigrant detention center in Salt Lake City. The lawyer who has advocated for the refugee and immigrant communities in Utah is laying the groundwork for possible legal action targeting a proposed federal immigration detention center in Salt Lake City.

A team of Utah lawyers is investigating a possible lawsuit to halt the proposal to build an immigrant detention center in Salt Lake City . The photo from Tuesday shows the inside of the detention center site, a vacant warehouse .

A lawyer who has advocated for the refugee and immigrant communities in Utah is laying the groundwork for possible legal action targeting a proposed federal immigration detention center in Salt Lake City. The aim would be to 'delay or completely nix the further development of the detention center.





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