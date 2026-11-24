Rep. Tiara Auxier this week teed up another attempt to repeal a controversial development law that was a contentious election issue this year, especially in Utah's Wasatch Back.

Homes in the Red Ledges private community in the Heber Valley are pictured on Sept. 19. Rep. Tiara Auxier proposed repealing SB258, citing issues with local control.

Rep. Tiara Auxier narrowly lost reelection after a blue wave of Democrats swept the Utah House — but this week, Auxier teed up another attempt toEven though Auxier won't be returning to Utah's Capitol Hill next year, it's likely the repeal will be carried forward by another legislator.

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, a law passed in 2024 that created a pilot program allowing up to three private landowners in mostly undeveloped, unincorporated areas to petition to create a"preliminary municipality," which would be a first step toward the formation of a city or incorporation into a neighboring county. Proponents of the law, which requires at least 10% of housing in the preliminary municipality to be affordable housing, have argued it's meant to help ease Utah's housing crisis.

They have also argued it's meant to bolster private property rights, allowing developers a new pathway to pursue projects in areas where county officials refuse to approve their proposals. Critics, including Wasatch and Summit county officials, have called on lawmakers to repeal the law.

In their resolution calling for the repeal, Wasatch County leaders called it highly problematic, saying it allows developers to"entitle large-scale projects while sidestepping the infrastructure, housing, oversight and accountability standards every other community in Utah must meet.

" Auxier on Wednesday said lawmakers need to reckon with the law's problems, recognize it's not fulfilling its intended purpose, and end the pilot program early. "We've taken governmental land use authority out of the hands of locally elected officials and placed it with a board controlled by people selected by the landowners seeking developmental approval," she said. "I don't think that's local control, and I don't think that it fits with our constitutional principles of representative government.

" It's not the first time Auxier has tried to repeal or change the law. In 2025 she unsuccessfully sponsored a repeal, and in 2026 she ran a"compromise" bill to put more guardrails around the"preliminary municipality" process — both were unsuccessful. Now, she's trying again for a full repeal.

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But this time, as the legislation is currently written, it would also dissolve allSeven preliminary municipalities have been attempted, most in Wasatch County, and most have either been rejected or are still under consideration. At least one has been approved: "My intent would accomplish two things: It would end the preliminary municipality form of government entirely, and it would restore county land use authority going forward while protecting private rights that are actually valid and legally enforceable," Auxier said.

For two years, Auxier said,"We've been trying to fix this process," but she argued it's beyond fixing.

"What I'm asking us to do now is to consider whether the process itself is built on a government structure that never should have been created," she said. Despite pushback from some lawmakers, the committee made up of both House and Senate legislators voted Wednesday to endorse Auxier's proposed repeal as a committee bill, teeing it up to be prioritized during the Utah Legislature's upcoming general session scheduled to begin in January.

Though Auxier will be out of office by then, the repeal bill will likely be taken up by another legislator since it's been endorsed by the committee.preliminary municipality in Browns Canyon near Park City and Hideout), said the original law was meant to give property owners who had vested property rights an"off ramp" from"weaponized county government," which he said happened in Grand County.

"This isn't just, like, a giveaway," he said during Wednesday's hearing. "No one in their right mind wants to use this tool. This is an off ramp when there's weaponized county government. And you have to be cognizant of that and give a little bit of grace to that.

" Gamvroulas said if there is a repeal of the bill, lawmakers should replace it in some way to better balance property rights. "The preliminary municipality is the second worst policy you could have," he said. "The only worse policy you could have is the status quo of weaponized county government against property owners. " Several sitting lawmakers, incoming legislators and others spoke in favor of Auxier's repeal.

That included outgoing Rep. Mike Kohler, a Republican who didn't run for reelection for House District 59, representing Wasatch and Summit counties. Tiara Auxier, R-Morgan, is pictured on the House floor at the Capitol in Salt Lake City on the first day of the legislative session, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025.

Kohler's Democratic successor Celeste Johnson, and Johnson's unsuccessful Republican opponent Luke Searle both spoke in favor of the repeal during Wednesday's committee hearing.

"It's flawed. … It creates chaos, and everybody up there is pretty concerned about it," Kohler said.

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"It's not fair. This needs repealed.

" Another vocal critic, Jeff Pierce — a Park City investor who ran for the Republican nomination for Utah House District 59 earlier this year but narrowly lost to Searle — also called on lawmakers to support Auxier's repeal. "You have the power to dissolve these cities. Please do it. Do the right thing.

Take the voter's side," he said.

"You just got wiped out in an election because of corrupt bills like this. Now get rid of it.

" Some lawmakers including Sen. Don Ipson, R-St. George, and Sen. Calvin Musselman, R-West Haven, expressed misgivings about fully repealing the law and voted against endorsing it. And others, including Reps.

Jordan Teuscher, R-South Jordan, and Jill Koford, R-Ogden — who both lost to Democrats this month — urged lawmakers to proceed cautiously to balance local control with private property rights.

"I'm so tired of this issue. My head hurts," Musselman said before voting against endorsing the bill.

"I've already faced the reality that this is going to happen. A repeal is going to happen. Whether or not we have some kind of mechanism I don't know.

" Musselman encouraged legislators to talk to the Utah Attorney General's Office and risk management officials to get a picture of potential liability to both the state and counties if they were to face lawsuits from landowners and developers if a repeal were to happen and if existing preliminary municipalities were to be dissolved. "Whoever has this bill has to know that it has to have some work on it," Ipson said. "It can't go like it is.

"The Key Takeaways for this article were generated with the assistance of large language models and reviewed by our editorial team. The article, itself, is solely human-written. Utah AG aims to jail Kalshi co-founders, arguing state will 'enforce its laws'