Rep. Angela Romero is advocating for a training program for law enforcement on investigating missing person cases, particularly in the Indigenous community.

Utah Rep. Angela Romero speaks at the Utah Capitol in Salt Lake City on April 1, 2026. She's advocating for a training program for law enforcement on investigating missing person cases, particularly in the Indigenous community.

Utah Rep. Angela Romero will pursue legislation to create a training program to aid in investigating cases of missing and murdered Indigenous people. The proposal, geared to law enforcement officials, stems from the disproportionate number of murder cases in the population. With the dispersal of the population, boosters note that the program would be of import in both rural and urban areas.

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SALT LAKE CITY — Given the disproportionate number of people in the Native American population who go missing or are murdered, community advocates are pressing for the creation of a training program to help law enforcement contend with the issue. Utah Rep. Angela Romero will pursue a measure in the 2027 legislative session directing the Utah Department of Public Safety to craft a training program for law enforcement officials on investigating missing person cases.

It would also contain a component specific to investigating murder and missing person cases in the Native American community.

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"This is very personal because it's impacted my own family," said Romero, a Salt Lake City Democrat and enrolled member of the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes. She discussed theThe issue is pertinent in the broader Native American community as well given the disproportionate number of murder cases impacting the population, the spur for the effort.

Aby the state's Murdered and Missing Indigenous Relatives Task Force found that American Indian and Alaska Native people represent just 1.6% of Utah's population but account for 5% of murder victims. What's more, with the Native American population growing in urban areas, the issue impacts a broad swath of the state.

"On the Wasatch Front alone, we have about 50,000 American Indian Native Alaskans in our community," said Tammy Dee Platero, executive director of MMIR Utah, a nonprofit group that focuses on addressing the higher rate of missing person and murder cases in the Indigenous community. "So it's not just a rural issue. It's literally here in Salt Lake.

", as it's known, provides information about murder victims and missing people in the Indigenous community as a means of remembering and honoring them. As envisioned, Romero's proposal calls on the Utah Department of Public Safety's Division of Peace Officer Standards and Training to create a training program for law enforcement officials focused on investigating missing person cases, regardless of their race or ethnicity. But it's also to contain a component specific to missing or murdered Indigenous people.

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DPS officials would work with groups representing the Native American community in crafting the proposal. Looking for more news about the different cultures that call Utah home? Visit our Multicultural Utah section for more stories, events and features. DPS officials"asked us to make it a little more broad because there is a gap in learning when it comes to people who go missing," Romero said,"and so we want to address that.

But then we want to focus in on murdered and missing Indigenous relatives as well.

" Romero added that there are many stereotypes about Native American people, and the initiative represents"one of our steps to educating law enforcement. " According to the draft legislation, the training program would contain components about how best to coordinate and communicate with the Native American population in carrying out investigations of missing and murdered people, among other things. The training, if the legislation pans out, is to be offered to law enforcement officials by Dec. 1, 2027.

Romero understands there's a lot of potential interest, so participation would be voluntary, though that would be subject to future review. The Key Takeaways for this article were generated with the assistance of large language models and reviewed by our editorial team. The article, itself, is solely human-written. Cartel kingpin on FBI's most wanted list captured in dramatic Mexican military operation