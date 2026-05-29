Utah launches website to expose Military Installation Development Authority's role in Box Elder data center

State Auditor Tina Cannon announced a new Transparent Utah website that compiles all public records on the Military Installation Development Authority, the state body overseeing the controversial Stratos data center project in Box Elder County, aiming to improve public understanding of its history, powers, finances and board members

State Auditor Tina Cannon spoke to reporters Thursday about the website focused on Utah 's Military Installation Development Authority . The website aims to shed light on the Utah entity supporting a controversial proposed data center in Box Elder County.

SALT LAKE CITY – A new state website aims to shed light on the Utah entity supporting a controversial proposed data center in Box Elder County. State Auditor Tina Cannon spoke to reporters Thursday about the new website that's focused on Utah's Military Installation Development Authority, or MIDA.

The independent state authority has become somewhat of a household name in Utah as the Stratos data center championed by celebrity businessman Kevin O'Leary has received a lot of scrutiny and public pushback. The website, which is part of Transparent Utah, contains all publicly available documents about the authority, which has been helping shepherd the proposed data center along.

The site includes reports, financial data, information about the authority's powers, board member biographies, how the entity has changed since it was first created by the Legislature in 2007, and other things.

"I am positive it will not answer every question for every person," Cannon said, "but we do think that this provides a better timeline and a better overview of what is, how it evolved to what it is, and what it can actually do. " Cannon said the website was created as her office has been "blowing up" with phone calls from the public wanting answers about what the authority is and its role.

"Until the Box Elder project, I don't know that most people were aware of at all," said Cannon, noting it is not a new entity. "Making the public aware of what we already knew is the goal here. " The Military Installation Development Authority is governed by an eight-member board that includes Senate President Stuart Adams, R-Layton, and Sen.

Jerry Stevenson, R-Layton, both of whom are powerful lawmakers on Capitol Hill.alleged that the authority did not properly follow state law in allowing the data center to move forward, but a spokesperson for the state entity denied those charges. The Key Takeaways for this article were generated with the assistance of large language models and reviewed by our editorial team. The article, itself, is solely human-written.

Judge won't block Trump's mail-in voting executive order — for nowDaniel Woodruff is a reporter/anchor with deep experience covering Utah news. He is a native of Provo and a graduate of Brigham Young University. Daniel has also worked as a journalist in Indiana and Wisconsin.





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