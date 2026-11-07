Utah Jazz Fall to Dallas Mavericks 100-112 as Cooper Flagg Leads Winners, Markkanen Scores 24

Lauri Markkanen led Utah with 24 points while Darryn Peterson bounced back. Svi Mykhailiuk and Brice Sensabaugh struggled in the Jazz loss to Dallas.

The Utah Jazz lost to the Dallas Mavericks 100-112 on Friday night at the American Airlines Center. The defeat marked the team's seventh straight loss during their Emirates NBA Cup campaign. Dallas maintained control after Utah collapsed in the second half.

Cooper Flagg played a pivotal role for the Mavericks in the win. His leadership and consistent play helped Dallas secure the victory against a Utah squad that struggled to maintain leads. The final score reflected a game where the visitors could not find their offensive rhythm for long stretches.

Also read Mavericks Starter Upgraded on Injury Report of NBA Cup Game Against Utah Jazz

Lauri Markkanen was the primary source of hope for the Jazz offense. He finished as the team's leading scorer with 24 points and eight rebounds. Markkanen achieved this by making eight three-pointers at a highly efficient 53.3% rate from deep.

His performance stood out sharply against the rest of the roster. When excluding Markkanen's contributions, the Jazz recorded a team three-point percentage of less than 30%. This highlights how crucial his off-the-ball movement and shooting were for generating positive offensive looks on the night.

Darryn Peterson showed significant resilience in a bounce-back performance. The No. 2 pick had previously posted a season-low seven points against the New Orleans Pelicans. Against Dallas, he recorded 21 points, two rebounds, and five assists.

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Peterson also made a significant impact on the defensive end with two steals and three blocks. His offensive efficiency stood out, as he shot 50% from the field and 42.9% from three-point range. Finding consistency has been a challenge for Peterson through his first eight career games.

Svi Mykhailiuk faced continued struggles during the matchup. He failed to score any points in 14 minutes of play. Mykhailiuk attempted three shots from three-point range and missed every single one during the contest.

This performance added to a slow start to the 2026-27 season for the veteran wing. Mykhailiuk is currently averaging 3.7 points per game on 28.3% shooting from the field. He is also shooting just 20.7% from three-point range this season.

Mykhailiuk provided a pleasant surprise as a role player during the same period last season. However, justification for his current roster spot is becoming increasingly difficult as these numbers represent some of the worst statistical output of his career.

Brice Sensabaugh was held scoreless for the first time this season against Dallas. The forward, who typically serves as a spark plug for the Jazz bench, finished with zero points on 0-of-3 shooting from the field. He also went 0-of-2 from three-point range.

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This was the first time since the 2024-25 season that Sensabaugh recorded ten or more minutes without scoring. While he is averaging 7.9 points per game through the first few weeks of the season, such off-nights are expected for any shooter.

Mo Bamba remained on the bench and did not play any minutes in the game. This decision was surprising given the Jazz struggled on the offensive glass. Bamba has averaged over 17 minutes per game for 8.6 points and 6.6 rebounds when he has played.

Bamba leads the team in average offensive rebounds with 2.8 per game. He comes fresh off a game where he collected a season-high five offensive rebounds against the Pelicans. His absence was felt in a game script where interior presence was needed.

The loss continued a troubling pattern for the Jazz. The team has struggled to maintain leads and defensive intensity in recent games. Head coach Will Hardy and the front office will likely look at the second-half defensive lapses as key areas for improvement.

The Jazz will need to regain their shooting rhythm as a collective unit. Relying solely on Markkanen for perimeter production is not sustainable over a long season. Peterson's emergence offers hope for the young core moving forward.

The veterans must find ways to contribute more consistently to stabilize the roster. The team will look to break their seven-game losing streak in their next scheduled Emirates NBA Cup appearance. The focus will be on correcting the defensive issues that plagued them against Dallas.