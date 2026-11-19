The Utah Jazz defeated the Los Angeles Lakers 109-97 at Crypto.com Arena, with Keyonte George scoring 30 points and adding 10 assists in a major upset.

The Utah Jazz delivered a stunning upset against the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena on November 18, 2026, securing a 109-97 victory that marked their second consecutive win of the 2026-27 NBA campaign. Playing the second leg of a grueling back-to-back schedule, the Jazz team demonstrated remarkable resilience and tactical execution to defeat the Western Conference leaders in what stands as their most impressive victory of the early season.

Keyonte George Delivers Elite Scoring and Playmaking

Keyonte George was the undeniable catalyst for the Utah Jazz offensive attack, mirroring the dominant stat line he produced against the Clippers in the previous game. The Jazz guard finished the night with 30 points while adding 10 assists, effectively serving as the team's primary initiator and scoring threat against the league's top seed. George demonstrated exceptional shooting efficiency, connecting on 52.9 percent of his field goals and hitting 50 percent of his attempts from beyond the three-point arc, which included a team-high five three-pointers made.

Also read Jazz snap Lakers' 9-game winning streak with 109-97 victory behind Keyonte George's 30 points

This performance by George highlights his rapid development as a dual-threat playmaker in the backcourt. Although he recorded four turnovers during the contest, his ability to generate high-quality scoring opportunities for teammates and maintain offensive pressure was crucial. The Jazz coaching staff relied heavily on George to elevate the team's output during this road game, and he met every expectation to drive the upset victory. His consistent production provides a stable offensive foundation for Utah as they navigate the challenges of a shortened rotation.

Josh Green Anchors Defense Against Luka Doncic

Josh Green emerged as the critical unsung hero of the Utah Jazz defensive strategy, successfully neutralizing one of the NBA's most potent offensive weapons. Tasked with the primary point-of-attack responsibility against Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic, Green played a pivotal role in limiting the Lakers' star player's overall effectiveness. Doncic, who finished with 29 points, struggled with shooting efficiency at 35.7 percent from the field and committed a staggering nine turnovers throughout the night.

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Green's defensive impact extended far beyond just guarding Doncic, as he contributed two steals and one block while maintaining physical pressure on the perimeter. Offensively, Green was perfectly efficient, scoring 11 points on 4-4 shooting from the field and 2-2 from three-point range. His ability to execute on both ends of the floor provided the Jazz with a balanced attack and a defensive anchor that significantly disrupted the Lakers' offensive flow. Without Green's versatile two-way play, the Jazz defense might have struggled to contain Los Angeles' high-powered offense.

Isaiah Collier Faces Growing Role Concerns

Isaiah Collier had a difficult outing that raises questions about his future role within the Utah Jazz rotation. Collier played only 10 minutes during the contest, with three of those minutes occurring during the fourth quarter garbage time when the outcome was already decided. He finished the game with zero points, one rebound, two assists, and three fouls, marking a stark contrast to the potential shown in previous outings.

The limited playing time for Collier comes amid broader organizational decisions, including the recent decline of his fourth-year team option a couple of weeks ago. Despite shooting 51.7 percent true shooting, Collier is averaging career lows in all major counting statistics. As the Jazz roster gradually returns to health and becomes more established, it appears the front office is phasing him out of the nightly game plan. This trend suggests that his minutes and influence on the court will likely continue to diminish as the season progresses.

Jaxson Hayes Returns With Physical Limitations

Center Jaxson Hayes made his return to the lineup against the Lakers after missing time due to a knee strain suffered against the Houston Rockets the previous week. His presence was expected to provide significant relief to the Jazz's frontcourt depth, addressing a glaring concern regarding size and interior presence early in the 2026-27 season. However, Hayes appeared to be still finding his rhythm, starting somewhat slowly as he worked his way back into game shape after the injury layoff.

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The return of Hayes is viewed as a positive long-term development for the Jazz, offering them much-needed bulk and defensive presence in the paint. While his individual performance did not immediately dazzle, his availability adds a layer of versatility that Utah has lacked. As the team continues to navigate back-to-back games and a demanding schedule, having a healthy center is essential for maintaining competitiveness against elite Western Conference opponents. The Jazz will look for Hayes to build on this return and provide more consistent interior production in upcoming fixtures.