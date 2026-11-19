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Utah Jazz forward Kyle Filipowski and Los Angeles Lakers guard Collin Sexton fight for possession of the ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2026, in Los Angeles.

Keyonte George scored nine of his 30 points in the fourth quarter, and the Utah Jazz improbably snapped the Los Angeles Lakers' nine-game winning streak with a 109-97 victory Wednesday night. Ace Bailey added 10 of his 19 points in the fourth quarter for the Jazz, who started their season 1-13 before beating both Los Angeles teams in the past two days.

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Luka Doncic scored 29 points and made nine turnovers while going 2 for 12 on 3-point attempts in the first embarrassing loss of the season for the Lakers, who had gone 9-0 in November. Doncic's streak of 11 straight 30-point performances ended in only the Lakers' third loss of the season.

Quentin Grimes scored 20 points one night after dropping a career-high 47 in an overtime win over Charlotte, but the Lakers couldn't conjure a similar fourth-quarter comeback in a terrible offensive effort by the NBA's highest-scoring team. Los Angeles made a season-low 38.2% of its shots, including a 1-for-10 eyesore by Sandro Mamukelashvili. The game was even until Utah seized control with 15 consecutive points over 3 1/2 minutes in the fourth quarter to take a 98-83 lead.

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The Lakers briefly rallied, but the Jazz scored 10 straight points to seal an impressive win one night after they ended a 12-game losing streak by beating the Clippers in Inglewood. Walker Kessler had 10 points and 11 rebounds against the team that traded him to the Lakers last summer. Austin Reaves missed his third straight game for the Lakers with a bruised heel, but Kessler returned from his first injury absence of the season.

Utah held a narrow lead for much of the first three quarters while both teams struggled with shooting and ball possession. Jazz reserve Svi Mykhailiuk scored a season-high 12 points with four 3-pointers in the first half against the team that drafted him in 2018. A 19-year-old Marine from Syracuse, Utah, was reported missing from his base in California. Ruby Franke and Jodi Hildebrandt were sentenced in February 2024 on four counts of aggravated child abuse, a second-degree felony.

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