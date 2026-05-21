Utah Jazz's Last 11 First-Round Picks: A Recap

A recap of the last 11 first-round picks made by the Utah Jazz in the NBA Draft before 2025, including the journey of Ace Bailey and the team's recent successes.

Jun 25, 2025; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Ace Bailey stands with NBA commissioner Adam Silver after being selected as the fifth pick by the Utah Jazz in the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft at Barclays Center...

Let's turn the clock back over the last 10 years to see how well the Jazz's last 11 first-round picks have shaped up to be... He would play five years with the Jazz that eventually led to a playoff appearance in all five... Another piece of the Jazz's 2017 class alongside Mitchell, Bradley played three years in Utah for a combined 70 games as a reserve big man...

The Jazz didn't have a first-round pick selected in either 2022 or 2021. Their most recent first-rounder pre-rebuild came all the way back in 2020 when Udoka Azubuike was taken at pick 27...





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Utah Jazz NBA Draft First-Round Picks Last 11 Ace Bailey Jaren Jackson Jr. Trade

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