Utah Jazz's Jusuf Nurkic Addresses Speculation of Heading Overseas

Here's what the Utah Jazz big man had to say about the rumors of him leaving the NBA.

Jan 28, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz center Jusuf Nurkic warms up before the game against the Golden State Warriors at Delta Center.

Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images It looks like any talks of Utah Jazz big man Jusuf Nurkic heading overseas have been effectively shut down, despite some lingering chatter around social media recently suggesting otherwise.had quoted the Jazz big man with apparent interest in joining the Serbian club Partizan, one of the top teams in the region that has several NBA alumni on its roster.

“I didn’t have an offer from the black-and-whites . I didn’t, at least I don’t know that I did, but I wish that I had,” Nurkic said on an episode of theHowever, it wouldn't take long for Nurkic to respond to those discussions about a potential move overseas. making it clear he's satisfied in his current situation in the NBA.

“My statement was taken out of context. I was referring to the very beginning of my basketball career,” Nurkic wrote.

“Of course I didn’t have an offer from Partizan back then. I’m a fan and I have great respect for @PartizanBC, but I have no intention of leaving the NBA. ” My statement was taken out of context. I was referring to the very beginning of my basketball career.

It's certainly a refreshing development for the Jazz, as Nurkic turned out to be one of the roster's pleasant surprises last season following his trade from the Charlotte Hornets. And despite any interest that may lie outside of the NBA, he won't be entertaining it.

But the work certainly isn't done for the Jazz to ensure that Nurkic is a part of their roster heading into next season, considering he's now up for a new contract as he hits unrestricted free agency later this summer. , Nurkic finished his 41 games played with 10.9 points, 10.4 rebounds and 4.8 assists while shooting 50.3% from the field.

On an affordable new contract, there's a good chance that the Jazz could be interested in re-signing Nurkic to next year's roster as a backup big.

Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images, so if terms can be met on that new deal, it'd be far from surprising to see him in a Jazz jersey by the time the 2026-27 campaign kicks off. After his strong season in Utah when he was healthy and on the floor, opposing teams with a need at the five might be interested in his services too.

And if the veteran big man gets a competitive offer elsewhere, the Jazz might not want to get into a bidding war to meet that price.on a new multi-year contract as well, which will make Utah's books for the future even tighter than they are now. Nurkic's Jazz future will become clearer as we get deeper into the offseason. But at the very least, he'll be staying put in the NBA until further notice.

Jared Koch is the deputy editor of Utah Jazz On SI. He's covered the NBA and NFL for the past two years, contributing to Denver Broncos On SI, Indianapolis Colts On SI, and Sacramento Kings On SI. He has covered multiple NBA and NFL events on site, and his works have also appeared on Bleacher Report, MSN, and Yahoo.





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