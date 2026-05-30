Utah Jazz Rumors: Cameron Boozer Emerging as No. 2 Pick Candidate

The Utah Jazz could be taking a deeper look into Cameron Boozer as their potential number two pick.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer waits for the ball to be thrown into play as UConn Huskies forward Jaylin Stewart defends in the first half during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena.

Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images When surveying around the NBA landscape leading up to the 2026 draft, the general consensus will tell you that the Utah Jazz are most likely to land on one of two players with their second-overall pick on the boardas someone who could be in real consideration for that second-overall pick, and possibly even the number one pick to the Washington Wizards. , who broke down the appeal behind Boozer within NBA front offices, even going as far as to say that he'll be getting some real consideration for a top one- or two-pick.

"If you talk to the analytics people in NBA front offices who have a lot of influence these days, 100% of them have Cam Boozer number one at the top of their draft model," Givony said. "Cam Boozer is the real deal. Teams drafting at one and two are giving him a very hard look in this draft, even if it might not be the public sentiment.

" Cam Boozer will be a 20-10 guy from day one and pushes for an All-Star nod as a rookie. Got into that and more hot draft takes with Jason McIntyre on the Herd. Peterson's two-way upside as a high-impact player on both ends But Boozer, who's often been viewed as the third-best prospect in the class between the three, can't be overlooked as one of the top talents in the class either.

In many drafts, he'd be a clear-cut prospect to be the number-one selection off the board. He might not have the standout athleticism or pop as the latter two prospects, but he's a well-rounded, NBA-ready forward who's been successful, winning player at every level of basketball he's played thus far. Jan 17, 2026; Stanford, California, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer looks on after the game against the Stanford Cardinal at Maples Pavilion.

Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images Last season at Duke, Boozer finished his freshman season averaging 22.5 points, 10.2 rebounds, and 4.1 assists on 55.6% from the field. So there's no question he has the college production and proven versatility on both ends to warrant the confidence in his fit as a pro.

He's also got NBA pedigree that might add even further appeal to his fit at the next level, considering his father, Carlos Boozer, made his mark as a 13-year veteran, even playing six of those seasons with the Jazz interacts with center Walker Kessler and guard Svi Mykhailiuk after a basket against the Portland Trail Blazers during the second quarter at Delta Center.

Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images The Jazz front office has made their intention for this draft clear, though: they're going to take the best available player at the second pick, and That means, if Boozer really is seen as the top prospect available on the board, the chances are far from 0% that he'll be wearing a Jazz hat by the end of draft night. Jared Koch is the deputy editor of Utah Jazz On SI.

He's covered the NBA and NFL for the past two years, contributing to Denver Broncos On SI, Indianapolis Colts On SI, and Sacramento Kings On SI. He has covered multiple NBA and NFL events on site, and his works have also appeared on Bleacher Report, MSN, and Yahoo.





SInow / 🏆 273. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Utah football: Previewing the 2026 schedule with a look at Utah State, Iowa StateIt's officially under 100 days until Utah football kicks off its 2026 season.

Read more »

Suspect accused of killing 3 Utah women makes first court appearance in UtahIvan Miller, the man accused of killing three Wayne County women appeared for the first time in a Utah courtroom on Friday.

Read more »

Ranking Every Top 5 Draft Pick in Utah Jazz HistoryA breakdown of the Jazz's biggest hits and misses in the top five of the NBA Draft.

Read more »

What’s on at Harlem Jazz Boxx, Jazz Genius, Dizzy’s, Jazz GalleryThe Harlem Jazz Boxx has presented music for the last 15 years. Weekly evening jazz concerts take place every Thursday and Friday.

Read more »