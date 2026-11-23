The Jazz are exploring potential trades as they look to improve their roster. Here's what we know about the Kyrie Irving rumors.

After a dismal 3-15 start to the season, the Utah Jazz are actively looking to add more talent to the squad. Naturally, that means Utah has been in trade talks with various teams.

Last week, SNY’s Ian Begley reported that the Jazz had “internal discussions” about Dallas guard Kyrie Irving as a potential trade target. Irving was in town on Sunday, scoring 16 points and handing out eight assists in the Mavericks’ 116-114 win over the Jazz at the Delta Center. Is there any chance he’ll be in a different jersey the next time the two teams meet? The short answer: Not really.

Also read Kyrie Irving scores 25, Cooper Flagg 22 as the Mavericks top the Clippers

According to multiple team sources who were granted anonymity because they had not been cleared to speak publicly on the matter, the Jazz don’t appear to have any real interest in Irving. But the Jazz are being active. One league source told The Tribune that Utah has spoken with the Los Angeles Clippers about a couple of different players. According to the source, the Jazz initially reached out about various Clippers bigs, but the focus has shifted to wing depth.

The source noted that Utah didn’t have specific players in mind, but the Jazz have “cast a wide net. ” If Utah does make moves, they will likely come after Dec. 15, when players who signed contracts during the 2026 offseason become trade-eligible. Plus, that’s when teams across the league are generally more willing to make deals. Anyway, it’s time for another Utah Jazz Q&A. Thanks, as always, for the questions.

Questions have been lightly edited.

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“What are your thoughts on these recent Jazz rumors? One involves Kyrie Irving, and another is about the Jazz putting Isaiah Collier on the trade block & being interested in Tre Jones from the Bulls. ” — @JazzNationNews As noted above, I don’t think Utah has any real interest in Kyrie Irving. I also don’t think his age or contract makes him the right fit for the Jazz roster.

As for Collier being available, that makes sense. The Jazz didn’t pick up his option, and he’s fallen out of the rotation in recent games.

However, he was part of the group that almost pulled off an 18-point comeback on Sunday against the Mavs. Collier had 15 points — including a game-tying layup with 5 seconds remaining — and seven assists in the loss. But it also makes sense that Utah is interested in Tre Jones. The Jazz badly need another ballhandler, especially one who doesn’t turn the ball over.

If the price is right, he’d be a great addition.

“The current group of healthy players has started to gel a little better and looks actually pretty good. How much of a speed bump will it be when the injured players return to get integrated back into the system? ” — @spac3invad3rs_ This is a really good question. There’s no doubt the players are starting to get used to each other, and that’s made them look more cohesive on the court.

It’s also very real that Utah’s full rotation hasn’t shared the court together at all this season. When everyone is fully healthy, it will take some time to integrate them all back into the rotation. That will likely lead to a bit of a speed bump, but getting healthy will be huge for Utah as it tries to chase a play-in berth.

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The Jazz desperately need more offense right now, since it’s hard to rely on Darryn Peterson and Ace Bailey game to game due to their experience level and age. The return of Jusuf Nurkic will open up the offense for everyone with his passing and help reduce turnovers. His screening is also sorely missed.

Meanwhile, Lauri Markkanen gives Utah an elite shooter it desperately needs, and Jaren Jackson will be huge on both ends of the floor.

“Seems like most of the fanbase is out on Lauri after a rough start to the season and wants him traded. Should the Jazz look to move him or do you think he will bounce back and return to form? ” — @KCW_Jazz Anyone trying to move on from Markkanen based on eight games is a little too caught up in recency bias.

When healthy, he is arguably the best player on this team — and that’d be a pretty short argument. To me, the only reason to move Markkanen is if he asks out or a better player or fit is available for his contract value . Markkanen will be a welcome addition to the squad whenever he’s healthy and will show why he averaged 27 points a game last season.

“Is our fanbase as reactionary as it feels? ” — @JackieDaytona18 Utah’s fanbase is about as reactionary as any fanbase in the NBA or in other sports. I’d even say Jazz fans are more patient than most. They had to sit through four years of losing, and this was supposed to be the season Utah started trying to win.

Instead, after getting snakebitten by injuries, Utah sits at 3-15. That’s one of the worst starts in Jazz history. No part of this year has gone as planned for anyone. And you can’t really sugarcoat 3-15, even if there are glimmers of hope.

Jazz fans have the right to be frustrated and reactive, since you can’t sell potential when you aren’t even close to .500. The Jazz have one win at the Delta Center this season. Simply put, that’s brutal.