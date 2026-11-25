A search-warrant affidavit estimates Fins & Fur collected about $335,000 in guide fees from more than 140 clients. The company says it is working to refund clients whose hunts did not happen.

More than 140 hunters say they paid a Utah outfitter for guided hunts that never took place. As of Oct. 28, investigators had identified 141 clients, according to an affidavit supporting a search warrant in the case.

The affidavit estimates that about $335,000 in guide fees was paid to Fins & Fur LLC or through a person who helped book hunts. That estimate does not include costs such as permits, travel or the lost opportunity to hunt, investigators wrote. They said they expected to identify more clients. Former Rep.

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Trevor Lee makes first court appearance on felony fraud chargesThe Utah Department of Natural Resources Division of Law Enforcement said the investigation is active and no formal charges have been filed as of November 24, 2026. Fins & Fur was registered in Utah, with a listed address in Bountiful and Zack Angelos registered as its outfitter, according to the affidavit. Clients told investigators they found the business through online ads, including postings on Craigslist, KSL Classifieds and Facebook.

The hunts included public-land elk hunts, private-land elk and deer hunts, bighorn sheep hunts and a bull moose hunt. Almost all were scheduled for October 2026, the affidavit says. Investigators wrote that clients booking public-land elk hunts were given the same meeting point: a small gas station in Mountain Home, in Duchesne County. About 40 people either arrived there or were traveling to the location, according to the affidavit.

Some clients who expected to be picked up at an airport were left there with their gear when no one arrived. The affidavit says Fins & Fur had one registered guide affiliated with the business, who was not told about nearly all of the booked hunts. Another person, who was unregistered and lived in California, told investigators he had agreed to help with some hunts but did not come to Utah after learning how many clients needed guides.

Investigators estimated Angelos would have needed more than 100 registered guides and other employees to legally provide services to all the clients who had booked.

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"This would have made Angelos the largest outfitting operation in Utah, and likely all of the United States," an investigator wrote. Kyle Zack, a Utah hunter, told 2News he found Fins & Fur through an online listing that promised a guided elk hunt with a “shot guaranteed or money back. ” He said he paid $5,000 for himself and a friend who flew in from Michigan.

Zack said he had met Angelos in person and paid the remaining balance at Angelos' home shortly before the hunt. On the day the hunt was supposed to begin, Zack said he received a text saying Angelos could not make it because his father was in the hospital.

"My dad has struggling heart problems and we are taking him off the ventilator and I am saying my goodbyes to him," a text message shared with 2News read. The affidavit says Angelos later told investigators his father had not died; he told clients that because he wanted to spend his birthday weekend with family rather than guide hunts.

Zack said he tried to find out what equipment and lodging would be available and learned that guides who had been lined up for the trip had backed out.

"I’m trying to ask questions about camp: are the cots provided, do you have food for us, are you bringing tents? " said Kyle Zack about the new guide Angelos put him in touch with.

"He’s like 'honestly man I don’t have everything, and it sounds like the guides he had lined up for you, they all bailed,' and I’m like how does everyone bail the same day, the last minute, and take all their tents and stuff down; you’re going to do that days in advance so right there was the first red flag. ” Dustin Nolden, a Missouri hunter, said he and his hunting partner learned the business was closing four days before they planned to leave for Utah.

Nolden said he asked for a refund and has not received one.

“If this was malicious and it was done with malicious intent, my goal is to see justice,” Nolden told 2News. The affidavit says Angelos told investigators he had lied to clients about having permits, private land access, or other amenities, and that he did not have the means to obtain them.

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The affidavit says Fins & Fur’s website was updated on Oct. 5 to announce that the company was ceasing operations, canceling remaining hunts and that refunds would not be processed because the business had exhausted its available assets. It also said bankruptcy was being considered.

"The 2026 hunting season brought an unprecedented number of bookings for guided hunts. As the hunts approached, fins & fur ran into significant staffing issues with several guides quitting without advanced notice. We fulfilled as many of the guided hunts as we could, but we were not able to complete all bookings. Efforts are being made to refund those that were not able to go on guided hunts.

" A contract reviewed by 2News states that clients would receive a full refund within 30 days if Fins & Fur failed to provide the listed services or to meet expectations. The affidavit says not all clients received a contract. Kyle Zack and Dustin Nolden said they had not been refunded when they spoke with 2News. Some clients have also filed small-claims cases in Davis County seeking thousands of dollars, including claims for $2,000 and $2,700.

A search-warrant affidavit dated Oct. 29 sought digital evidence related to suspected communications fraud and allegedly misleading advertising for outfitting services. It describes investigators’ request to review data from Angelos’ phone, laptop and storage drives, including messages, financial information, client records and contracts. A return associated with the warrant says the phone and laptop were delivered to Utah Tech’s Digital Forensic Crime Lab on Nov. 4.

The return says processing can take several months because of the volume of evidence submitted to the lab. The Division of Law Enforcement declined an on-camera interview, citing the ongoing investigation. In a statement shared with 2News, the agency wrote: "Investigators with the Utah Department of Natural Resources Division of Law Enforcement served a search warrant in early November as part of an ongoing investigation into a large-scale big game hunting outfitter fraud case.

The investigation remains active, and no formal charges have been filed.

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