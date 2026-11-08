Utah inches up as BYU drops in latest AP Top 25 rankings after rivalry game

Utah currently holds the longest-active winning streak in the FBS at 15 straight games and a strong path to a Big 12 championship appearance and College Football Playoff bid.

SALT LAKE CITY — Facing a 6-point deficit late in the third quarter Saturday, Utah quarterback Devon Dampier eluded a would-be sack on third-and-7 and escaped out of the pocket.

He saw an opening and pushed forward for a 9-yard gain to keep the drive alive. Two plays later, Dampier completed a back-shoulder toss to receiver Braden Pegan in the end zone for a 14-yard touchdown to give Utah the lead and their first points of the game since a 14-0 explosion in the first quarter.

Also read BYU and Utah Top 10 Teams Clash in Intense Rivalry at Rice-Eccles Stadium

Utah currently holds the longest-active winning streak in the FBS at 15 straight games and a strong path to a Big 12 championship appearance and College Football Playoff bid. With three games left in the regular season, Utah continues to see its stock rise, as evidenced by the latest Associated Press Top 25 rankings that were released Sunday, which bumped the Utes up to No. 2 as the top-ranked team in the Big 12.

Utah also received 12 first-place votes this week after previously receiving just one. The AP ranking is a strong indication of what could likely be a similar standing in Tuesday night's official College Football Playoff rankings. With a win over BYU and Houston, on top of its undefeated streak, Utah controls its destiny and is afforded some margin for error as it looks to make its first-ever Big 12 championship game.

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BYU, who had 20 unanswered points to take a 6-point lead over Utah, dropped its second game of the season and moved back in the rankings to No. 12 — a five spot drop. BYU is now the third-highest ranked team in the Big 12. The Cougars maintain an outside chance of a repeat at the Big 12 championship game, but their path largely will be decided on how Texas Tech close out the season.

BYU will get its first chance at redemption at LaVell Edwards Stadium on Saturday against a recently hot Baylor team also in contention for a championship appearance. The Big 12 currently has five teams ranked after Week 10 games, with Texas Tech checking in at No. 10 after a shootout win over West Virginia — a three spot jump up.

Should Utah and Texas Tech win their remaining three games, the two would meet up in Arlington, Texas, in the championship game. Also ranked from the Big 12 is No. 14 Houston and No. 22 Arizona, who will welcome Utah to Tucson on Saturday . AP Top 25 live updates: Georgia is back at No. 1, followed by Utah and Notre DameNo. 3 Utah snaps three-game losing streak to No. 7 BYU with 28-20 win over Cougars