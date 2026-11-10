Utah House Speaker Mike Schultz calls for data center approval reforms amid Stratos Project controversy

Utah House Speaker Mike Schultz says the public had fair concerns about the Stratos Project data center and that process adjustments are needed after controversies involving Kevin O'Leary, MIDA, lawsuits, and defamation claims.

Utah House Speaker Mike Schultz takes questions from the Deseret News/KSL editorial bord during a meeting at the Triad Center in Salt Lake City on Monday.

Schultz said he'd like to see reforms in the way data centers are approved. Schultz cites public concerns and process flaws in the Stratos Project's approval. SALT LAKE CITY — Utah House Speaker Mike Schultz agrees that the general public had"fair concerns" regarding the Stratos Project as the massive data center project, led by celebrity businessman Kevin O'Leary, was going through the state approval process.

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"You have Kevin O'Leary saying, China this and China that and whatever else, and I wanted to bang my head against the wall as that was happening. ... I've never been more frustrated than that," said Schultz, R-Hooper, recalling the drama during a joint Deseret News/KSL editorial board meeting on Monday.

O'Leary worked out a framework for the data center proposal in a remote area of Box Elder County with the Military Installation Development Authority, a board made up of government appointees. It seeks to bolster the U.S. military's access to artificial intelligence and cloud-computing capabilities.felt pressured to accept it to avoid costly lawsuits. They could have rejected it and"the project area would not exist," MIDA executive director Dan Hemmert said last month.

, which states the facility would include 11 data center building clusters along with a 7.5-gigawatt generation facility comprised of 15 500-megawatt combined-cycle natural gas power plants. It plans to use a little more than 1,700 acre-feet annually from Salt Wells Spring Stream. , claiming that the billionaire defamed them by falsely claiming they were agents of the Chinese government during interviews with the network for objecting to the plan.

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, the whole series of events was difficult to watch and proved that process adjustments are needed for data centers, Schultz said.

"The thing that broke down on that was the process. That's where it went awry," he said.

"Really getting back to fundamentally following the process on these controversial issues will help alleviate those concerns. "Data center reform may be one of the priorities during the 2027 legislative session, which is expected to be different following a drastic change in the Utah Legislature, said Schultz and Senate President-elect Evan Vickers, R-Cedar City. It's unclear how much of that was tied to data centers, but top state leaders acknowledged that it may have factored in lost public trust.

Reforms to data center policy may start with giving local governments a greater say when it comes to approving data centers. Utah stepped up to oversee data centers when it became clear that they could overwhelm the state's energy grid without coordination between local governments, Schultz explained.

However, he believes the recent backlash shows that the current process is broken.

"MIDA should never be doing data centers," he said. "That was a huge mistake. ... I think it's important to know that and recognize that and make sure that doesn't happen again.

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" Data centers can bring short-term property tax relief for Utahns and drastically improve local property tax bases in rural counties,If you can go through this process and check those boxes, it really comes down to a local decision. Do you want it or don't you? But the institute warns that they can create future tax increases and"greater volatility" in some areas.

That's on top of environmental concerns, which typically include urban heat, water consumption, and strains on electricity grids, the Yale School of Environment points out. The state, Vickers said, has already passed requirements tied to utility rates and water consumption. Modern facilities might be able to offset additional concerns, but the debate over pros and cons should be taken up on a local level.

It's something that might require local entities to break down each request to see if it's the right fit.

"If you can go through this process and check those boxes, it really comes down to a local decision," he said. "Do you want it or don't you? "Utah may also examine other concerns, such as the rate of tax increments handed out for projects, Schultz noted. Some wondered if MIDA provided adequate notice about the project to the public or questioned whether local officials are facing pressure when considering MIDA partnerships.

Others worried that public trust in MIDA was waning. It's unclear how that will factor into future legislation, but Schultz said he prefers a future system where the state sets coordination guidelines and local governments decide on future projects.

"The state shouldn't be making decisions," he said. "From the state level, we need to set the high-level priorities ... and then ultimately, it comes down to the locally elected officials, whether they want that in their community. "The Key Takeaways for this article were generated with the assistance of large language models and reviewed by our editorial team. The article, itself, is solely human-written.

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