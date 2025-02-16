Utah House Passes Mandatory Gun Safety Education for K-12 Students

The Utah House of Representatives has approved a bill mandating firearm safety instruction for all public school students from kindergarten through 12th grade. The measure aims to prevent accidental shootings by educating children on proper gun handling and storage.

A new proposal in Utah aims to mandate firearm safety education for all public school students from kindergarten through 12th grade. The Republican-led House of Representatives approved the measure with a 59-10 vote, sending it to the Senate. The bill, sponsored by Rep. Rex Shipp of Cedar City, seeks to prevent accidental shootings by and of young children through age-appropriate instruction.

Elementary school students would receive gun safety lessons at least three times by the time they reach sixth grade, with the possibility of starting as young as kindergarten. The lessons could be delivered through videos or by instructors demonstrating proper handling and storage techniques, potentially using a real firearm. Shipp emphasized the importance of teaching children what to do if they encounter a gun, particularly those who may not have firearms in their homes or experience hunting and shooting activities.While Utah already permits firearm safety education in schools, Shipp noted that it's not currently being implemented consistently. This bill would make it mandatory, while allowing parents to opt their children out. If passed by the Senate and signed into law, the lessons would commence next school year. The proposal follows a previous year's legislation that funded tactical training for teachers interested in defending their classrooms with firearms. Although lauded by gun violence prevention advocates for expanding gun safety education programs, some argue that the focus should be on adults rather than placing the responsibility on children





NBCPhiladelphia / 🏆 569. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

GUN SAFETY EDUCATION UTAH LEGISLATION CHILDREN SCHOOL

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Utah House Passes Controversial 'Union Buster' BillThe Utah House of Representatives has approved HB 267, a bill that significantly restricts the power of public sector unions in the state. Critics argue that the bill undermines the democratic rights of public employees and threatens the quality of public education.

Read more »

Utah House Passes Bill Limiting Public Sector Labor UnionsThe Utah House of Representatives passed HB267, a bill that would change the way public labor unions operate in the state. The bill, sponsored by Rep. Jordan Teuscher, would limit collective bargaining and restrict union representatives from doing union work during public time. The bill sparked spirited debate among lawmakers and drew a large crowd of people to testify at a committee hearing last week.

Read more »

Open house, dedication dates announced for Syracuse Utah Temple, the 31st in UtahThe Syracuse Utah Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will be dedicated on June 8, after an open house in May, the church announced Tuesday.

Read more »

Utah House Passes Bill Limiting Dorm Assignments to Sex Assigned at BirthA bill requiring students living in Utah public university dormitories to only stay in areas assigned to their sex at birth easily advanced in the House on Tuesday. The bill, sponsored by Rep. Stephanie Gricius (R-Eagle Mountain), H.B. 269, will change the guidelines for those who identify as transgender on campus and sparked debate. Supporters argued it protects the rights of all, while opponents accused the House of targeting the LGBTQ community. The bill now heads to the Utah Senate for a vote.

Read more »

Utah House passes bill allowing 18-year-olds to openly carry firearmsUtah lawmakers advanced a bill Tuesday that would allow 18- to 20-year-olds to openly carry firearms in most public places.

Read more »

Utah House Passes Bill on Transgender InmatesA bill concerning transgender inmates passed in the Utah House of Representatives with a vote of 60-14. The bill focuses on three main actions: prohibiting sexual relationships between juvenile detention staff and individuals in custody, requiring inmates to be housed based on their biological sex, and clarifying the definition of 'sexually suggestive behavior'.

Read more »