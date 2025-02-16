Utah House Passes Bill Requiring Gun Safety Education in Public Schools

The Utah House of Representatives has approved a bill that would mandate gun safety education for all public school students from kindergarten through 12th grade. The measure, aimed at preventing accidental shootings involving children, would require age-appropriate instruction on safe handling and storage of firearms.

Under a proposed bill, public school students in Utah would receive mandatory instruction throughout their K-12 years on how to respond if they encounter a gun. The Republican-controlled House of Representatives approved the measure in a 59-10 vote and sent it to the Senate. The proposal aims to prevent accidental shootings by and of young children. \Students would receive age-appropriate lessons on how to handle and store guns safely, starting as early as kindergarten.

Younger children would learn to avoid touching a gun and alert an adult immediately, while older students would receive more in-depth instruction on safety practices. The lessons could be presented through videos or by an instructor displaying an actual firearm. \Rep. Rex Shipp, the Republican sponsor of the bill, emphasized the importance of teaching children about gun safety, stating that many children are not exposed to this information if their families do not own firearms or engage in hunting. While Utah already has a law requiring firearm safety training in public schools, it leaves the decision of when to start instruction to local education officials. Shipp's bill makes the instruction mandatory but allows parents to opt their children out. If passed by the Senate and signed into law, the lessons would begin next school year. \The proposal has faced criticism from gun violence prevention advocates who argue that it unfairly places the responsibility of gun safety on children rather than their parents. Barbara Gentry of the Gun Violence Prevention Center of Utah stated that guns and gun safety are the responsibility of adult gun owners, and schools should focus on sending materials home to parents about safe storage practices. Jaden Christensen, a volunteer with the Utah chapter of Moms Demand Action, echoed this sentiment, suggesting that lawmakers should prioritize programs that educate parents on keeping firearms out of children's reach





