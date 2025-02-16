Utah House Passes Bill Mandating Gun Safety Education for K-12 Students

The Utah House of Representatives has approved a bill requiring mandatory firearm safety education for all public school students from kindergarten through 12th grade. The measure aims to prevent accidental shootings involving young children.

A new proposal in Utah aims to equip public school students with mandatory firearm safety instruction throughout their K-12 education. The Republican-led House of Representatives approved the measure in a 59-10 vote, sending it to the Senate. The proposal mandates that students receive instruction on how to respond if they encounter a firearm.

The lessons, which could be delivered through videos or live demonstrations by instructors displaying actual firearms, would focus on best practices for safe handling and storage of guns to prevent accidents. Elementary school children would receive at least three sessions on gun safety by the time they reach sixth grade, with the possibility of starting as early as kindergarten.The bill's Republican sponsor, Rep. Rex Shipp, asserts that the initiative aims to prevent accidental shootings involving young children. He emphasizes that the lessons will be age-appropriate, with younger students learning to avoid touching firearms and immediately alert an adult. While Utah currently has a statute allowing for firearm safety training in public schools, Shipp argues that it's not being implemented effectively. His bill makes it mandatory, allowing parents to opt their children out of the instruction. If it passes the Senate and is signed into law by the governor, the lessons would commence next school year. This proposal follows a recent bill signed by Gov. Spencer Cox, which funded tactical training for teachers who wish to defend their classrooms with firearms. Although Republican sponsors aimed to incentivize teachers to carry guns for student protection, opponents expressed concerns about increased risks of students accessing firearms





