Utah House Passes Bill Mandating Firearm Safety Education in Schools

A bill mandating firearm safety education for public school students in Utah from kindergarten through twelfth grade has passed the state House of Representatives. The measure, approved in a 59-10 vote, aims to prevent accidental shootings by and of young children by teaching them how to respond if they encounter a gun. The lessons, which could be delivered through video or by an instructor demonstrating an actual firearm, would cover best practices for safely handling and storing guns.

Elementary students would receive instruction on gun safety at least three times by sixth grade, with the possibility of starting as early as kindergarten. Republican Representative Rex Shipp, the bill's sponsor, emphasized the importance of age-appropriate instruction, noting that younger students would learn to avoid touching guns and immediately inform an adult. He stated that many children lack firearm safety training because their families don't own guns or engage in hunting and shooting. While Utah already has a law allowing firearm safety training in schools, it leaves the decision of when to implement it to education officials. Shipp's bill makes the instruction mandatory but allows parents to opt their children out. If approved by the Republican-led Senate and signed into law, the lessons would commence next school year. The bill's proponents argue that it will equip children with the knowledge to stay safe in the event of encountering a firearm. However, gun violence prevention advocates have expressed concerns about placing the responsibility of gun safety on children rather than their parents. Barbara Gentry of the Gun Violence Prevention Center of Utah stated that guns and gun safety are the responsibility of adult gun owners, not school children. She advocated for schools providing parents with information on safe gun storage. Jaden Christensen, a volunteer with the Utah chapter of Moms Demand Action, echoed this sentiment, suggesting that lawmakers focus on expanding programs that educate parents about keeping firearms away from children.





