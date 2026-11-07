Utah Holiday Concerts 2024 Full Schedule and Venue Guide

Explore the complete lineup of Utah holiday concerts and performances from The Eccles to Kingsbury Hall. Find dates, artists, and ticketing details for the 2024 season.

Utah residents and visitors have a diverse array of holiday entertainment options scheduled throughout December, ranging from Broadway musicals to classical concerts. The state's major venues, including The Eccles Theater and Kingsbury Hall, have curated extensive lineups featuring national touring acts and local talent to celebrate the season.

The Eccles Theater Holiday Lineup

The Eccles Theater in Salt Lake City continues its tradition of hosting holiday concerts and Broadway productions. Visitors can attend performances by the singing trio Gentri on Friday and Saturday, November 27 and 28. The theater also features the father-daughter duo Mat & Savanna Shaw on Monday, November 30, followed by violinist Jenny Oaks Baker and her family, Family Four, on Tuesday, December 1.

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Later in the month, the venue hosts The 39th annual A Kurt Bestor Christmas from Thursday to Saturday, December 3-5, with guest appearances by the folk-pop duo The National Parks. A national touring production of Disney's Beauty and the Beast runs from Tuesday to Saturday, December 8-19, offering a classic animated musical experience for families.

Nationwide Headliners and Touring Acts

National touring acts bring significant draw to Utah's stages this season. The Trans-Siberian Orchestra performs The Ghosts of Christmas Eve at the Delta Center on Monday, November 24, with shows scheduled for two evenings at the 301 W. South Temple location. Tickets for this event are available through DeltaCenter.com.

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On Saturday, November 28, Utah native David Archuleta returns to the Capitol Theatre for his Warm Me Up Holiday Tour. The performance takes place at 50 W. 200 South in Salt Lake City, with tickets managed through SaltLakeCountyArts.org. Additionally, rock band Royal Bliss performs its annual Thanksgiving weekend show at The Depot on the same day, with opening acts Allbrook Station and Media Queen.

Kingsbury Hall and University of Utah Events

Kingsbury Hall at the University of Utah serves as a hub for diverse holiday performances. A Taste of Ireland presents A Celtic Christmas on Friday, November 27, featuring Irish dancers and musicians. The venue also hosts A Drag Queen Christmas on Friday, December 5, hosted by Nina West for audiences 18 and older.

The Glenn Miller Orchestra performs In the Christmas Mood on Sunday, December 6, bringing classic swing music to the stage. The Lower Lights, a gospel-folk collective, presents annual Christmas concerts on Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday, December 10-12. Jazz vocalist Stella Cole performs Christmas Dreaming on Friday, December 18, while Utah Voices and singer-songwriter Cori Connors present Home For Christmas at Libby Gardner Hall.

Regional Performances and Special Events

Performances extend beyond Salt Lake City into other Utah communities. Jenny Oaks Baker and Family Four perform in St. George on Saturday, November 28, and in Ogden on Saturday, December 5. Pop-electronic violinist Lindsey Stirling brings her Snow Waltz tour to the Maverik Center in West Valley City on Tuesday, December 15.

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Dancer Derek Hough returns to Utah for Dance For the Holidays on Monday, December 28. The season also features Mannheim Steamroller Christmas on Saturday and Sunday, December 26-27, and A Magical Cirque Christmas on Tuesday and Wednesday, December 22-23. Rise Up School of Dance presents Clara's Storybook Nutcracker on Wednesday and Thursday, December 16-17.