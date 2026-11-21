The Rocky Mountain Times was Utah’s first Japanese-language newspaper published and circulated during the early 1900s.

Shiro Iida, far right, is one of the church's founders. She ran the Rocky Mountain Times newspaper. The Rocky Mountain Times was Utah’s first Japanese-language newspaper published and circulated during the early 1900s.

So far, only one photograph has been found, giving further visual proof of the newspaper’s existence.

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“He came to Salt Lake City in 1900, and he started publishing the Rocky Mountain Times in 1907. And so that was the first Japanese language newspaper in Salt Lake City,” said Lorraine Crouse, local historian and a retired photograph archivist. For many years, Crouse worked in Special Collections at the J. Willard Marriott Library on the University of Utah’s campus.

Tracking down and preserving photos pointing to Utah’s Japanese history and others like it is Crouse’s way of honoring her heritage. It’s believed the Iida family came to Utah from the Bay Area in California. It provided mainly first-generation Japanese immigrants, or isseis, with information on the happenings in Salt Lake and the Mountain West. By the late 1920’s the U.S. economy experienced steadily increasing hardship, which ultimately became the Great Depression.

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“We’re still trying to track down copies of the Rocky Mountain Times... ," Crouse said.

“If anybody has copies of the old Rocky Mountain Times, be sure to let the Marriott Library know, because they will digitize them and then put them in the digital newspaper archive. "Joshua Dunn and Amber Baumgartner had hiked together many times before their group set out for Mount Timpanogos in October. Driver dies after I-15 crash ejects him from truck in ClearfieldTraffic brought to standstill after crash in snowy conditions on I-84 in Box Elder County