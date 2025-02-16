Utah Governor Signs Controversial Bill Limiting Public Employee Unions

Governor Spencer Cox has signed House Bill 267, which significantly alters public sector labor unions in Utah. The bill, dubbed 'Public Sector Labor Union Amendments,' prohibits collective bargaining by public employee unions, transferring liability insurance from individual employees to risk management. While proponents argue the bill expands individual freedoms and ensures all employees have a voice, critics, including Senator Kathleen Riebe, express concerns about its impact on working conditions and worker protections. The bill has ignited controversy, prompting protests and discussions about a potential referendum to overturn it.

SALT LAKE CITY — Governor Spencer Cox signed House Bill 267 on Friday night. The bill, titled 'Public Sector Labor Union Amendments,' has sparked some controversy with public employees. Senator Kathleen Riebe shared how this will have major impacts on public employees. “ It prohibits labor organizations from collective bargaining with a public employer,' she said. 'It creates a system where the labor organization has to receive a report from any organization.

It takes away the ability for the teachers and police and fire — any public employees — to have their own liability insurance and now push it over to risk management.' The bill prohibits collective bargaining by public employee unions but is said to expand liability insurance offered as well. “I think it’s really not a safe thing for teachers, police, fire, public employees. I think it actually takes away the ability to ensure that our working conditions are OK,” said Riebe.WATCH BELOW: Bill to give Utah students free breakfast and lunch stalls in Utah Legislature Rep. Jordan Teuscher (R-South Jordan), the House sponsor of HB 267, said it ensures that all employees have a direct voice in workplace discussions. “We were pleased to see the governor sign HB267. This bill upholds democratic principles and expands individual freedoms for Utah’s dedicated public employees,' he said. 'To be clear, HB267 does not eliminate unions or prevent public employees from joining them. Teachers and other public employees will still have the right to organize, advocate for themselves, and receive union support. This bill simply ensures that all employees — not just union representatives — have a direct voice in workplace discussions, creating more opportunities for concerns to be heard and addressed.' Earlier in February, there was a protest with hundreds calling for a veto. “I know that there are people that are organizing to create a pact to try to create a referendum, so that would go to the people to decide whether or not they think that this is something that the state should do,' Riebe said. 'We are now considered one of the most anti-public for workers, which is not a great title.' Senate President J. Stuart Adams believes they’ve landed on the right policy. “I actually feel comfortable with the policy. After you study collective bargaining, listening to what FDR said about collective bargaining and what it does to public entities that doesn’t fit, I think we landed with the right policy,” said Adams.HB 267 will take effect on July 1





