Authorities rescued Kylie Arellano from an Oregon home after her online friend Landon Tresp and his mother Khristina identified the location through digital sleuthing.

Kylie Arellano, a fifteen-year-old girl from Utah, was rescued on November 1, 2025, after being held captive for more than 500 days. Her release was made possible by a digital intervention initiated by Landon Tresp, a sixteen-year-old gamer in Colorado, who connected with her while playing Among Us.

Digital Connection Leads to Rescue

Landon Tresp first met Arellano on October 15, 2025, through collaborative video game interactions. During their conversations on Discord, the teenage gamer noticed that Arellano was in distress and began receiving news articles she had sent about her own disappearance. Recognizing the urgency, Tresp involved his mother, Khristina, who possessed the technical skills necessary to investigate the girl's location.

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Online Investigation Identifies Location

Khristina initiated direct communication with Arellano via Discord to gather critical details. Because the captive girl did not know the exact address of her confinement, she provided clues through external resources. Khristina utilized public property records and Zillow listing photographs to generate potential matches, eventually identifying a home in Huntington, Oregon, as the likely location.

FBI Coordinates with Family for Extraction

Once the Oregon residence was confirmed, Khristina contacted Arellano's family and coordinated directly with the Federal Bureau of Investigation. The investigation revealed that Adam Hunter Harmel, a thirty-nine-year-old man, was the individual alleged to have transported Arellano from Utah to Oregon after meeting her online. Harmel has been indicted on federal charges related to criminal sexual activity.

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Live Rescue Operation on November 1

On November 1, 2025, federal authorities executed a rescue operation at the identified property. Khristina remained on a continuous video call with Arellano throughout the critical escape phase. She provided step-by-step instructions, guiding the teenager out of the basement and toward the front door to ensure her safe exit from the home.

Aftermath and Recovery

Following her extraction, Arellano was placed under the care of law enforcement and transported for immediate medical evaluation and treatment. She had been held against her will for over 520 days in the basement of the Oregon residence. Khristina and Landon Tresp continue to support Arellano, with the family hoping to meet her in person as she begins her recovery process.