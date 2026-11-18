Two men face sentencing for the fatal shooting of Zachary Welday. Christian de la Rosa and Joshua Arthur Mielke await trial in this Utah gang-related homicide case.

Zachary Welday was fatally shot inside his Hyundai vehicle at a Utah trailhead on August 3, 2024, triggering a complex legal proceedings that have resulted in convictions and upcoming trials. The incident occurred in the early hours of the morning when Welday and two companions stopped to view the Salt Lake Valley. Two assailants approached the group, demanding to know if they were affiliated with any gangs, which escalated into a violent confrontation.

Legal Convictions and Gang Associations

Utah courts have convicted two primary offenders as parties to the offense, a legal standard permitting convictions for individuals who aid or encourage a crime without physically committing it. Investigators identified the shooter through forensic evidence, including a palm print lifted from a shattered car window that matched a juvenile documented as a member of the Florencia 13. This Los Angeles-based gang is known for paying tribute to the Mexican Mafia, also referred to as La Eme.

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Digital evidence further linked the suspects to the scene. Gang investigators discovered social media images showing the juvenile at the trailhead repeatedly throughout that summer. Telephone records placed both Jose Martinez and Jose Ruiz-Martinez at the location during the time of the attack, corroborating the physical evidence found at the scene.

Timeline of the Fatal Confrontation

The attack began when two men approached the vehicle and questioned the group about gang affiliation. One assailant struck a friend identified only as A.A., forcing him to flee and hide in a nearby neighborhood. A.A. reported seeing two cars slowly driving through the streets, indicating the attackers were searching for the group. He retained the car keys and contacted another friend, instructing them to lock themselves inside the Hyundai with Welday.

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Communication records show that at 4:20 a.m., Jose Ruiz-Martinez sent a message telling the group to hurry to the view. Three minutes later, Zachary Welday dialed 911. The call captured the sounds of pounding on the glass, shattering windows, victims screaming, and subsequent gunshots. Welday was shot and killed in the driver's seat, while the other friend inside the vehicle was struck in the head with a hard object and managed to escape.

Defendant Status and Future Court Dates

The legal consequences for those involved are ongoing. Jose Martinez and Jose Ruiz-Martinez are scheduled to be sentenced on January 14, 2027, following their recent convictions. Their case has proceeded to this stage after the court determined sufficient evidence linked them to the fatal shooting.

Other individuals in the case are awaiting their own legal resolutions. Christian de la Rosa, age 19, and Joshua Arthur Mielke, age 18, are currently awaiting trial. Their court hearings are set for December, during which the court will determine their guilt or innocence. Prosecutors have been actively moving these cases through the adult court system to address the severity of the violence.

Motives and Community Impact

Legal representatives for the victims emphasized that the group had no connection to street gangs. Christian de la Rosa's attorney, Gill, stated that the victims came to America as refugees seeking a better life. He described Zachary Welday as simply trying to enjoy the scenic view of the Salt Lake Valley with his friends.

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Police investigations in 2024 confirmed that the victims had no gang ties, contrasting sharply with the motives attributed to the attackers. Additionally, three other individuals face obstruction charges for allegedly helping to hide the vehicle used in the crime, adding further complexity to the legal landscape surrounding this tragic event.