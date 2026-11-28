Devon Dampier threw for five touchdowns and a career-high 393 yards and No. 2 Utah finished undefeated in the regular season, dominating West Virginia 52-28 on Friday night.

SALT LAKE CITY — Devon Dampier threw for five touchdowns and a career-high 393 yards and No. 2 Utah finished undefeated in the regular season, dominating West Virginia 52-28 on Friday night.

After throwing a 75-yard touchdown pass to Braden Pegan on the first play from scrimmage in the second half, Dampier pumped his fists and shouted to the sky as the sold-out crowd chanted,"Heisman! Heisman!

Advertisement

Advertisement

" Dampier certainly made a convincing case to the Heisman voters as the best player on a top team. The senior completed 17 of 21 passes and had a passer efficiency rating of 316.7, the highest in a Power 4 conference game this season, in what may be his final game in Rice-Eccles Stadium.