After the tragic death of 20-year-old Dominic Millward, a contractor who had forgotten to cancel a flooring estimate rallied suppliers to renovate the family's garage for free. Moved by this act of kindness, Dominic's parents are using funds raised in his memory to pay down the emergency delivery medical debt of a young mother.

After 20-year-old Dominic Millward died last month, a local contractor who showed up for a forgotten flooring estimate rallied industry suppliers to renovate the Lehi family's garage for free in his memory.

Moved by the generosity, Millward’s parents decided to pay the kindness forward by using funds raised after their son's death to help pay down a young mother's emergency delivery medical debt. JD Hepworth of Nova Concrete Coatings offered to renovate their garage for free. LEHI — When Mary Millward walks into her garage, she thinks of her oldest son.

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"Dominic has always loved cars," Mary Millward said. "He just started taking apart car engines and putting them back together, and he fixed and flipped cars for the last several years. "KSL spoke to Mary Millward following the incident, which also took the life of another young adult. The two were told that the drink would help them sleep.

She said the past several weeks have brought a mixture of emotions as her family works toward healing. An unexpected knock on the door shortly after Dominic Millward's death is bringing some much-needed comfort to the family.

"A few days , this nice gentleman stops by and says, 'Hey, I'm here to give you a quote for your epoxy floors. ' I said, 'Oh, my goodness, I'm so sorry. Things have drastically changed. We're not in a position to do that right now.

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My son just passed away,'" Mary Millward recalled. Shortly before Dominic Milward died, his family had been planning to renovate the garage so he could fix cars there and had started seeking bids. Mary Millward said that amid her grief and the busyness of planning the funeral, she had forgotten about an online form she had submitted requesting quotes.

"I told the man that we would eventually like to do this project because we would love to memorialize Dominic," she said. " said, 'Well, while I'm here, let me just come and take a look; let me just get some measurements. '"A rendering of what the Millwards' garage is projected to look like.

"I started reaching out to the suppliers and some of my contacts in our industry to see if they'd be willing to help out," Hepworth said, adding that he was hoping for discounted products and services.

"I talked to someone at The Coating House, and they said, 'You know, I think whether the manufacturer helps us out or not, we will donate all the materials for the project,'" he continued. "At that point, I was like, 'All right, well if they're going to donate the material, I'll donate the time and the labor to get it done.

'" Following that first call, Hepworth contacted several more paint suppliers and contractors, as well as the sign company Notatek to personalize the space. All of the companies signed on to do the project for free. Mary Millward said she was overwhelmed with gratitude and a little excitement as she took on the task of preparing the garage for its transformation.

"It was actually very healing for me in many ways because I was able to invite Dominic's friends over," she said. "We went through all of his tools and figured out what was useful and what wasn't, and they were able to tell me funny stories. ... It actually felt really nice to take some of this emotional energy and put it toward a project.

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" JD Hepworth has rallied industry suppliers to renovate the Millward family's garage for free in memory of their son, Dominic. While in the process of cleaning out the garage, Mary Millward said she came across a social media post from a young mother looking for odd jobs to help cover medical bills she had incurred. Mary Millward invited her over to help.

" had an emergency delivery with their baby ... and now has this sweet little baby and massive amounts of medical debt," Mary Millward explained. "She came over, and she's literally nursing her child and helping me move things, and I was just looking at this young mom just doing whatever it takes to make it, and I was just so impressed with her.

"For the past several days, crews have been working on the Millwards' garage and are set to complete the project early next week. Hepworth said he is glad the estimate came his way.

"We're super fortunate to have the connections and relations that we do in the industry, and that a bunch of good guys came together," he said. As she feels the love of those supporting her family, Mary Millward said she hopes to keep the chain of giving going for as long as she can.

"For me, it feels like the next step is just continuing to find ways to help others, and that is where I'm going to be putting my focus," she said. "That's something that I can do with some of the sadness and this hurt and this pain, is just keep doing good. "The Key Takeaways for this article were generated with the assistance of large language models and reviewed by our editorial team. The article, itself, is solely human-written.

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