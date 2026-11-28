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“Just a sweet, kind boy. He was so funny. He loved to dance. He opened doors for little old ladies, just very kind and considerate, and he just, he was so — he was such a light in our lives,” Ryker’s mother, Becky Liuzzi, said.

The family of a young man killed in 2023 by a repeat drunken driver is speaking exclusively to 2News Investigates. The man who killed their son is scheduled for a parole hearing at the Utah State Prison next week. I sat down with Ryker Reynolds’ parents, who strongly oppose Joseph Christian Ornelas being granted parole. Ornelas is scheduled for his original parole hearing Tuesday at the prison, where he has been incarcerated for the past three years.

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The family says they are heartbroken and outraged over their son’s death. Ornelas is scheduled for his original parole hearing Tuesday at the prison, where he has been incarcerated for the past three years. The family says they are heartbroken and outraged over their son’s death.