Holiday deals may make e-bikes and electric scooters tempting gifts for children, but Utah safety and medical experts say parents should consider a device’s speed, size and safety features before buying.

Holiday deals may make e-bikes and electric scooters tempting gifts for children, but Utah safety and medical experts say parents should consider a device’s speed, size and safety features before buying.

Angela Wright, owner of Bingham Cyclery, said she rode with her daughter for two or three years after she started using an e-bike. She also chose a bike without a throttle. Wright said parents should not assume a child will grow into a larger bike. E-bikes weigh more and can travel faster than traditional bicycles, she said.

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Utah data show serious-injury crashes involving children 12 and younger have increased more than 250% compared with the previous year. Jason Mettman of the Utah Highway Safety Office said many crashes happen at intersections when children miss a sign or signal, or fail to stop or yield. Dr. Travis Johnson, who has experience in emergency and critical care, said children may not fully understand the risks.

He described injuries that can result from high-impact crashes, including e-bike crashes: internal bleeding, organ injuries, broken bones, facial or skull fractures, and traumatic brain injuries.

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“An injury at 12 isn’t worth 70 years of whatever deficit that you deal with from that injury,” Johnson said.according to how their motors work and how fast they can travel. Some devices marketed as e-bikes may fall into a different category, such as a high-powered electric device or an electric motorcycle, which can have different legal requirements. Parents should check a bike’s classification and speed before buying.

Utah Highway Safety Office guidance says children ages 8 to 14 must be accompanied by an adult when riding an e-bike with the motor engaged on a sidewalk, road, path or other public property. Children younger than 8 cannot ride an e-bike with the motor engaged on a public road, and riders younger than 21 must wear helmets on public roads. Children younger than 16 also cannot ride a Class 3 e-bike.

Starting May 5, 2027, riders ages 8 to 15 will be able to ride a personal electric vehicle on a public road with direct adult supervision or a Utah Department of Public Safety safety certificate. Shops and police departments may be able to help parents identify a device’s category and understand which rules apply.

Utah’s Department of Public Safety urges families to learn what a device can do, how it is classified and whether their child is legally allowed to ride it.from high-powered electric devices and electric motorcycles. A product marketed as an e-bike may fall into another category, with different rules. Check the device’s classification and specifications before buying. Utah DPS advises parents to understand what the device can do.

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Speed limits and age restrictions can depend on the device’s classification.when riding an e-bike with the motor engaged on a sidewalk, road, path or other public property. Children younger than 8 cannot ride an e-bike with the motor engaged on a public road, and children younger than 16 cannot ride a Class 3 e-bike.

Other device categories may have different rules.ages 8 to 15 to operate a personal electric vehicle on a public road if they are directly supervised by a parent or responsible adult, or have a Utah DPS safety certificate. Mettman said parents should assess whether their child can safely handle the device. He said a child who is not comfortable standing on or lifting it should not ride it on the roadway.

Mettman said adult supervision can help children learn to watch for signs and signals, stop and yield at intersections, and ride safely around traffic.younger than 21 to wear a helmet on public roads. Utah DPS says the required helmet type depends on the device. Mettman said riding while distracted can reduce reaction time. Utah DPS advises riders to follow traffic signs and signals and share the road safely.

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