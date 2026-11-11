Utah emergency declaration unlikely to bring aid to homeowners

The mayors of Hurricane and Bluff said they hadn’t been contacted by the governor’s office despite the state of emergency declaration last week. State officials

The mayors of Hurricane and Bluff said they hadn’t been contacted by the governor’s office despite the state of emergency declaration last week. The mayors of Hurricane and Bluff said they hadn’t been contacted by the governor’s office despite the state of emergency declaration last week.

State officials who spoke with 2News on Tuesday said the declaration could help publicly owned infrastructure but was unlikely to fund homeowners or mitigation efforts. When announcing the order Thursday, the governor’s office said, “The declaration allows the state to mobilize resources to support local response and recovery efforts and request federal and interstate assistance as needed.

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”Floods bring rare relief to US Southwest reservoirs as Lake Powell rises 20 feet Joe Dougherty, a spokesman for the Utah Division of Emergency Management, said designating a local state of emergency opened the door to Utah’s resources and funding. The governor’s declaration allows communities to apply for federal and interstate resources and funding.

“Typical projects that fall under any type of aid, whether it’s from the state or local, is usually related to publicly owned infrastructure,” Dougherty said. “Infrastructure just becomes so expensive anytime you have to replace a road or a bridge or a sewer system. These are just really high-ticket items that require often assistance. ” The declaration could help the Utah Department of Transportation repair Highway 163 in San Juan County.

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Hurricane does not have damaged infrastructure, but officials have identified areas they want to strengthen. Both San Juan and Washington counties have told 2News they hope to strengthen infrastructure to prevent floods. In Hurricane, that includes strengthening Gould Wash and funding a diversion project.

“Mitigation is a hugely important topic in any type of emergency response,” Dougherty said. “Mitigation means finding ways to build systems so that future disasters aren’t as bad or don’t cause as much damage. We don’t always have obvious paths for mitigation funding, and we have to make sure that any funding that is being spent by the state government is done within the rules that are in statute.

” Dougherty also said direct assistance to homeowners is rare and officials do not anticipate aid from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

“The thresholds are so incredibly high that we often don’t see that type of assistance coming,” Dougherty said. “And so that’s why it’s so important for communities to come together, especially with volunteer organizations. ” Hurricane Mayor Clark Fawcett said he would look into whether any federal programs could help the community. But after already investing in cleanup, he wishes support could go toward flood prevention and assisting homeowners.

“It’s hard when you’ve got the damage you got and the people got hit twice and they’re trying to say, ‘How can we help them? ’” Fawcett said.

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“And the people that come and go say, ‘What can we do to help you? ’ and you tell them and they go, ‘Well, we can’t do that. ’ So it just feels quite frustrating. ” Regarding any communication disconnect, Fawcett said the situation is a “learning process,” and he hopes people across the city, county and state can better understand how to reach one another in the future.

The Utah Division of Emergency Management said it would contact the mayor moving forward and encouraged local governments to reach out about specific projects needing funding to see what assistance may be available. A suspect fleeing from police drove the wrong way on Mountain View Cooridor, prompting school lockdowns and a brief pursuit.

An incident in Sandy led to a suspeHeavy rains that swept through Southern Utah have made Cottonwood Road in the Paria River District, which econcompasses Kane and Garfield Counties. TRAVEL ALERTA Utah mother is asking the state to prioritize trauma-focused treatment for her 17-year-old daughter, who was found in Oregon on Nov. 1. A 51-year-old Indianola woman was arrested in connection with a hit-and-run crash that left a 25-year-old man in critical condition, Spanish Fork police said.

MaThe mayors of Hurricane and Bluff said they hadn’t been contacted by the governor’s office despite the state of emergency declaration last week. State officials