Utah Edges Arizona in Thriller to Extend FBS-Winning Streak to 16

Utah recovered from a 14-3 deficit to defeat Arizona 24-21, extending their nation-best 16-game winning streak to 10-0. Key moments included Devon Dampier's three rushing touchdowns and a game-sealing 70-yard pass to Creed Whittemore, despite the game starting three hours late due to a nationwide airline grounding.

After a nationwide airline grounding that forced the game to be pushed back three hours, the ranked-on-ranked matchup lived up to the old"after dark" vibes between former Pac-12 opponents.

There were back-to-back 60-yard plays by players from both teams, mishandled pitches that led to a fumble, a muffed punt, interceptions from a wide receiver in the end zone, and a back-and-forth affair between two teams who are in contention for a Big 12 title. Utah quarterback Devon Dampier hit Creed Whittemore late in the fourth quarter, and the receiver went 70 yards untouched for what turned out to be the game-winning score.

Also read Arizona vs. Utah football kickoff time changed amid FAA travel disruptions: How to watch

As he neared the end zone, Whittemore made the shush gesture with his hands, ultimately silencing the raucous crowd. The win moved Utah to 10-0 on the season and extended their FBS-leading streak to 16 straight games with a win. With Utah facing a 14-3 deficit in the second quarter, Dampier called his own name and single-handily brought Utah back into the game.

Dampier led Utah to back-to-back scoring drives that began with Byrd Ficklin handing off the ball to Dampier for a 14-yard rushing touchdown, followed by a Houdini-like escape by Dampier on the next series for an 18-yard rushing touchdown. The senior quarterback set up Ficklin a few drives later and tossed him a pass that went 4 yards for another Utah touchdown to take a 24-21 lead over the Wildcats.

Advertisement

The childhood Utah fan found an open Chris Hunter for a 67-yard strike, and followed it up with a perfectly placed back-shoulder fade ball to Giovanni Richardson for a 19-yard touchdown to reclaim the lead on a 99-yard drive that took just over two minutes of time. The drive was set up with a goal-line interception by Dampier, who had an open Hunter Andrews in the end zone, but Jay'Vion Cole jumped the route and picked it off at the half yard line to give Arizona life.

Dampier ended the night throwing for 204 yards, two touchdowns and an interception, while adding 100 yards ad two scores on the ground. Fifita, though, showcased his arm talent and threw for 356 yards, three touchdowns and an interception. Game Center: No. 2 Utah at No. 23 Arizona