Utah Edges Arizona 40-39 in Thrilling Late-Night Pac-12 Showdown

The No. 2 Utah Utes maintained their perfect 10-0 record with a dramatic 40-39 victory over the No. 23 Arizona Wildcats, capped by a 70-yard touchdown pass from Devon Dampier to Creed Whittemore with 2:35 remaining.

Tucson, Ariz. • Pac-12 After Dark roared back to life Saturday in Tucson. Arizona and Utah played in a classic, wacky late-night affair. Things were already strange enough before kickoff, with Utah having to fly in on the day of the game after being delayed by the FAA’s nationwide ground stop.

And then came the game. Utah and Arizona combined for 915 yards of offense, as both teams traded punches throughout the game. The final blow? Devon Dampier connecting with Creed Whittemore for a 70-yard touchdown with 2:35 left to lift the No. 2 Utes to a 40-39 win over No. 23 Arizona.

Also read Arizona vs. Utah football kickoff time changed amid FAA travel disruptions: How to watch

Utah improved to 10-0 on the season, keeping its perfect season intact. Here are three takeaways: A back-and-forth affair Every time the Wildcats punched first, the Utes had an even stronger answer. The Wildcats opened the game with a 14-3 lead until Dampier and the Utes roared back to take a 17-14 lead at halftime.

Sophomore running back Daniel Bray had a costly fumble on Utah’s first series of the second half, which Arizona took advantage of via a Noah Fifita passing touchdown, giving the Wildcats a 21-17 lead. The next drive? The Utes needed just four plays to go 75 yards for a touchdown. Dampier found sophomore quarterback Byrd Ficklin wide open in the end zone with 10:07 remaining in the third quarter.

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It was Ficklin’s first career receiving touchdown. On the Utes’ next possession, with a chance to extend the lead to two possessions, Dampier threw across his body deep toward the end zone. The pass came up short of tight end Hunter Andrews and Arizona picked it off at the 1-yard line. Fifita quickly hit Chris Hunter for a 67-yard gain.

A few plays later, Fifita lofted the ball just over the outstretched hand of Utah defensive back Jackson Bennee for a 19-yard TD pass, giving the Wildcats a 28-24 lead. Utah answered with a field goal to cut the lead to 28-27 and later running back Daniel Bray scored on an 8-yard run to give the Utes a 33-28 lead. Fifita wasn’t done yet.

He led a field goal drive, and then the Arizona quarterback found Isaiah Mizell for a 10-yard score to give the Wildcats a 39-33 lead. Dampier, though, was quick to answer, finding Whittemore over the middle for the 70-yard touchdown that gave the Utes the lead for good. Devon Dampier does it all ... again Dampier was Utah’s superhero for the second game in a row. What’s the saying again?

Never fear, Dampier is near. Or something like that. But he did a little bit of everything against the Wildcats. He finished the game with 204 passing yards, 100 rushing yards and four total touchdowns.

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Dampier struggled early, going 1-for-6 passing, which included two key drops by Whittemore and Ricky Johnson. But by halftime, he had two rushing touchdowns and was 6 for 12 through the air. He helped Utah’s defense overcome a slow start after Arizona went up 14-3 in the first half. The Utes stormed back, taking a halftime lead.

And then he saved his best for last with his touchdown strike to Whittemore. Dampier also put the finishing touches on the win by rushing for the game-clinching first down in the closing minutes. Where was Wayshawn? Utah running back Wayshawn Parker has been banged up for the past month.

He entered the week questionable with quad and heel issues before being upgraded to probable Saturday. Parker ultimately started the game and carried the ball once before being pulled from the contest. Daniel Bray picked up the slack — and then some. Bray carried the ball 18 times for 197 yards and a touchdown. Next: The Utes will travel to TCU next Saturday.