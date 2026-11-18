Utah motorists are navigating initial snowy and icy conditions while the Utah Department of Transportation readies its fleet of 560 plows for a potential strong winter influenced by the Super El Niño, urging drivers to exercise caution and maintain safe distances due to historically high crash rates during first-season storms.

Drivers across Utah are dealing with snowy, slushy and icy roads for the first time this season. KUTV has been following how the Utah Department of Transportation is preparing for the changing weather and what drivers are experiencing as a winter storm moves through the state.

UDOT reports that this time of year, when the seasons change, is when they see a spike in car crashes.

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"Well, the first thing first is safety for yourself and others," Boney said. He explained that unpredictable conditions make him extra cautious and added, "You got to drive safe.

""Well, I need to be driving safe," Fernandez said. He advised, "We need to be careful not driving too close to the other cars.

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" UDOT’s public relations director, John Gleason, told KUTV that crews made use of last year’s mild winter to tackle maintenance. "Yeah, last year was definitely a mild winter," Gleason said. "Our crews weren’t out there as much as they would be in a typical year," he said. Gleason explained that workers finished many maintenance projects and pothole repairs but made it clear that UDOT is now prepared for a tougher winter.

"But we’re ready," he said. "We’re ready for a big winter. And hopefully we’ll get the snow that we missed out on last year.

" UDOT has 560 plows across the state and says they are ready for whatever the series of storms might bring. Gleason said their meteorologists are preparing for a challenging forecast with the Super El Niño, which can make conditions difficult to predict. Every year, UDOT sees more crashes during the first snowstorms than later in the season.

"It’s because people are driving too fast; they’re not allowing themselves enough space between them and the vehicles ahead of them," Gleason said. He stressed that drivers need to take every possible precaution, even if the roads appear dry or clear.

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"So let’s do whatever we can to let them accomplish their job," Gleason said. "And that means giving them space to work. " The safest position, according to UDOT, is about 200 to 300 feet behind a snow plow. "When people get aggressive driving, I want to make sure everybody be patient, friendly and gentlemen when they’re driving," he said.

Gleason encouraged everyone traveling to work, school or home to have patience and give themselves extra time as they adjust to driving in wintry conditions.

"Just give yourself the room, the space to make an error if you have to," he said. "Because none of us have really driven in snowy weather for the last year or so. "2News anchor Ron Bird shares stroke recovery, warns against ignoring symptomsThe two were sentenced in February 2024 on four counts of aggravated child abuse, a second-degree felony.