Utah Defeats Arizona 45-34 in Big 12 Thriller, Clinches Title Game Berth

The Utah Utes overcame a 11-point deficit to defeat the Arizona Wildcats in a wild, high-scoring Big 12 matchup. Key plays included a 70-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Bryce Young to Ja'Tavion Whittemore and a crucial fourth-down defensive stop. The victory extends Utah's winning streak to 16 games over two seasons and secures their spot in the Big 12 Championship Game.

The Utes didn’t arrive in Tucson until just after noon due because of the FAA ground stop Friday and got off to a slow start, falling into an early 11-point hole in a game pushed back three hours to 8:30 p.m.last week and found themselves in another late-night game against the highest-ranked opponent to play in Tucson since No. 2 Oregon in 2007.

A wild back-and-forth second half reminiscent of the Pac-12 After Dark days — Big 12 After Dark? — came down to which of the two star quarterbacks could come through. Dampier answered with his 70-yard TD pass to Whittemore and Utah's defense sealed it with a fourth-down stop, stretching its winning streak to 16 games over two seasons.

Also read Arizona vs. Utah football kickoff time changed amid FAA travel disruptions: How to watch

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