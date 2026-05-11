Utah Data Center Project Threatens Local Ecology with Enormous Heat Island

A proposed 'hyperscale' data center in Box Elder County, Utah, will create an enormous heat island that could devastate the area's ecology, according to an expert's analysis. The Stratos Project, backed by the celebrity venture capitalist Kevin O'Leary, will devour up to nine gigawatts of energy, its developers say, which is more than double the electricity used by the entire state. The facility will produce another 7 to 8 gigawatts of energy in the form of waste heat, exacerbating the issue of concentrated waste heat in the Hansel Valley.

A proposed 'hyperscale' data center in Box Elder County , Utah , will create an enormous heat island that could devastate the area's ecology, according to an expert's analysis.

The Stratos Project, backed by the celebrity venture capitalist Kevin O'Leary, will devour up to nine gigawatts of energy, its developers say, which is more than double the electricity used by the entire state. The facility will produce another 7 to 8 gigawatts of energy in the form of waste heat, exacerbating the issue of concentrated waste heat in the Hansel Valley





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Data Center Heat Island Environment Ecology Waste Heat Energy Consumption Kevin O'leary Stratos Project Box Elder County Utah Hansel Valley Great Salt Lake Desiccated Landscape Dust Problem Amazon Web Services Data Center Overheating

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