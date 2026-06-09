Utah County: Unattended Fires in Trails Around Tibble Fork Reservoir

Kevin Smith and his friend Cade have seen unattended fires in the trails around Tibble Fork Reservoir in American Fork Canyon. They put out a smoldering trash fire and worry about what could have happened if they hadn't been there. Several others have seen similar fires in Utah County, and a user online shared a story of a deep pile of coals that could still be hot the next day.

Kevin Smith and his friend Cade are no strangers to the trails surrounding Tibble Fork Reservoir up American Fork Canyon . But when the two were biking through the area, Smith said his friend stopped, pulled off the trail, and started emptying his water bottles.

After a few trips down to a nearby spring, the two put the fire out, but if they hadn't been there to come across the smoldering trash and put it out, they worry about what could have happened.

"That place is a tinder box up there. It’s going to be bad if it catches fire," Smith said.

"It’s awful, I mean, it’s just not, it’s really not responsible use of the land, and it’s going to burn if people are careless like that. " Smith and his friend aren’t the only ones to have seen unattended fires, just like this one, in Utah County. A few miles west in the Saratoga Springs and Eagle Mountain areas, several others have seen something similar: fires left burning with no one in sight.

One user online said they came across a bonfire they believe someone tried to put out. In their post, they said, "This pile of coals is so deep it could be hot for a full day or more. The morning breeze has kept it stoked.

" Another user on a different post shared a similar story saying, "was riding trails with my buddy when we came across this flame. Sure the flame may be out when you leave but putting rocks over it contains the heat enough for it to flare up again.

" A fire should never be left like that, it really shouldn’t, Smith said. "Like, you need to make sure that it’s cold. You can put your hand on the coals.

" Both Smith and dozens of others online are now asking people to take a moment and think about what the consequences may be when you start a fire and leave it before you’re 100% certain it’s out. "Be a responsible land user. These are public lands," Smith said.

"They’re here for all of us, and a bad fire will just make that unusable for years.





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Utah County American Fork Canyon Tibble Fork Reservoir Unattended Fires Responsible Land Use

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