Utah Utes secure the No. 1 seed in the Big 12 Championship with a dominant 38-17 victory over TCU. Texas Tech and BYU now vie for the final berth in the title game on Thanksgiving.

Utah Utes have secured their place in the Big 12 Championship Game following a decisive 38-17 victory over the TCU Horned Frogs on November 21, 2026, at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas. The win improves Utah's overall record to 11-0 and 8-0 in conference play, establishing the program as the clear favorite to claim the top seed and home-field advantage in the upcoming title match.

Utah Secures Top Seed with Dominant Win

Utah Utes mathematically clinched the Big 12 Championship Game berth by overcoming a temporary TCU surge in the fourth quarter. After the Horned Frogs tied the score at 17, the Utes exploded for 21 unanswered points to seal the 38-17 victory. This performance solidifies Utah's position as the team to beat in the conference and sets the stage for their regular-season finale against the West Virginia Mountaineers at home. The Utes will now await the outcome of Thanksgiving matchups to determine the second participant in the championship game.

Also read No. 11 Texas Tech moves closer to another Big 12 title game with win at Baylor

Texas Tech and BYU Battle for Second Spot

Texas Tech Red Raiders can clinch the second Big 12 Championship Game berth by defeating the TCU Horned Frogs on Thanksgiving. The Red Raiders are currently 7-2 in conference play and hold a strong position, but their path is contingent on other results. Specifically, Texas Tech advances if they win their matchup, regardless of BYU's result against Cincinnati. If Texas Tech loses and BYU wins, the Cougars would take the berth due to holding the common-opponents tiebreaker. This complex scenario makes the final weekend of the regular season critical for both programs.

BYU Cougars escaped Lawrence, Kansas, with a narrow 31-29 triple-overtime victory over the Kansas Jayhawks to remain in contention. To secure their own path to the championship game, BYU must defeat Cincinnati at home and require the TCU Horned Frogs to lose to Texas Tech. A BYU victory combined with a TCU loss would leave both BYU and Texas Tech tied at 7-2 in conference play. In this specific tie situation, BYU holds the advantage via the common-opponents tiebreaker, allowing them to claim the final spot in the title game.

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Key Conference Games and Bowl Implications

Several other Big 12 teams faced critical matchups that will define their postseason trajectories. Houston Cougars rallied from a 10-point second-half deficit to defeat the West Virginia Mountaineers 34-31 on a last-second field goal by Jonathan Dimas. Freshman quarterback Keisean Henderson made his first career start for Houston, throwing for 268 yards and a touchdown. The Cougars now host Baylor for their regular-season finale, aiming to solidify their bowl eligibility.

Arizona Wildcats bounced back from their loss to Utah with a 35-28 overtime victory at Kansas State. The win improves Arizona to 5-3 in conference play and gives them hope for a strong finish in their Territorial Cup rivalry game against Arizona State. Meanwhile, UCF Knights defeated Iowa State 48-17, earning their sixth win of the season. The Knights will visit Colorado next, seeking to finish above .500 in Big 12 play, while Iowa State faces a must-win situation against Kansas State to reach bowl eligibility.

Cincinnati Bearcats held off Colorado 35-28 to secure their sixth win and can impact the championship race by defeating BYU. The Bearcats' victory would eliminate the Cougars from title contention. Other teams like Oklahoma State, Baylor, and Kansas State also concluded their regular-season play, with Oklahoma State defeating Arizona State 30-27 in overtime. These results set up a compelling final week for the Big 12, with multiple teams fighting for bowl eligibility and conference pride.

Bowl Eligibility and Final Weekend Outlook

Interim head coach Andy Avalos leads the TCU Horned Frogs into their Thanksgiving night matchup at Texas Tech. A victory for TCU would make them bowl-eligible, but it would also complicate the Big 12 Championship picture. If TCU wins, they could theoretically challenge for the second spot depending on BYU's performance against Cincinnati. The outcome of the TCU-Texas Tech game is pivotal, as it directly influences whether Texas Tech, BYU, or potentially TCU advances to the title game.

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The final weekend of the Big 12 regular season features high stakes for every team involved. With Utah already secured, the focus shifts to the intense battle between Texas Tech and BYU for the remaining berth. All kickoff times for the final games are in Central Time, ensuring that fans across the conference can tune in for what promises to be a dramatic conclusion to the 2026 college football season. The results will not only determine the championship participants but also significantly impact bowl game selections and team rankings for the year.