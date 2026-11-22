Utah defeated TCU 38-17 to improve to 11-0 and secure a spot in the Big 12 championship game, led by senior quarterback Devon Dampier's four-total touchdown performance.

Utah head coach Morgan Scalley has kept his motto consistent all season.

“Go 1-0 every week,” he’s said multiple times in 2026. Well, that saying might have carried a little added weight heading into this weekend. Coming into its game against TCU on Saturday, No. 2 Utah needed just one more win to clinch a trip to the Big 12 championship game on Friday, Dec. 4, in Arlington, Texas. The Utes did just that, defeating the Horned Frogs 38-17 on Saturday night in Fort Worth, Texas.

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With the win, Utah moved to 11-0 on the season and 8-0 in the Big 12, maintaining its grip on the conference heading into the final week of the 2026 season. Here are three takeaways from the contest: Dampier with yet another Heisman moment Devon Dampier struck the pose. Holding out one arm and an imaginary ball in the other, the senior quarterback did his very own impersonation of the famous pose after he made yet another Heisman play.

After tight end Hunter Andrews capped off a nine-play, 75-yard drive with a two-yard touchdown, giving the Utes a 24-17 lead with 5:56 remaining, the U. needed a dagger play. Enter Dampier. Rolling right with his eyes scanning the field, Dampier found receiver Larry Simmons for an 85-yard touchdown throw, giving Utah a 31-17 lead. The senior quarterback wasn’t done yet.

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Safety Jackson Bennee got Utah the ball back with his second interception of the night, and Dampier took it from there. Dampier scrambled for a 10-yard touchdown – his second rushing score of the night — to clinch the game and Utah’s trip to the Big 12 championship. Dampier finished the game with 278 passing yards, 62 rushing yards and four total touchdowns.

TCU’s stingy defense The Horned Frogs’ stingy pass rush made things difficult for Utah and its Heisman-contending quarterback on Saturday. Linebacker Hudson Hooper was a menace for TCU, notching one sack, two quarterback hits and nine total tackles. TCU sacked Dampier four times. If Dampier wasn’t dodging the blitz, he was throwing the ball away.

It was just that kind of night for Utah’s offensive line against the top-scoring defense in the Big 12. Dampier and the Utes were still able to do enough to clinch the win, thanks to a few big plays from special teams and a Utah defense that shut out TCU in the first half. A 51-yard punt return by wide receiver Creed Whittemore and Bennee’s first interception led to 10 Utah points in the first quarter.

Dampier found life again late in the second, feathering a deep ball to wide receiver Braden Pegan for a 68-yard touchdown to put Utah up 17-0 with 1:28 remaining in the first half. TCU’s defense, meanwhile, held firm coming out of halftime, allowing the Horned Frogs to tie the game at 17 with 9:26 remaining. The Horned Frogs, though, didn’t score again.

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Wayshawn Parker plays one series again For the second week in a row, junior running back Wayshawn Parker was healthy enough to suit up but not healthy enough to play the entire game. He played only one series last weekend in Utah’s 40-39 win over Arizona. Scalley said it was a pain-management issue that kept him out of the game, as he battled a heel ailment that’s been bothering the running back since the BYU win.

Parker was ready to go this week, according to the Big 12 injury report. But, again, he played only one series. After taking a handoff for a one-yard gain, Parker limped off the field and was not seen the rest of the contest.

Next up: Utah will take on West Virginia at 7 p.m. MST on Black Friday in Salt Lake City.