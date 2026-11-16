The Utah Civic Compact urges Governor Spencer Cox to halt UDOT's use of Flock license plate readers, citing privacy concerns and lack of statutory authority.

Residents in Millcreek, Utah, have raised alarms about the unchecked installation of surveillance technology after Jose Uribe witnessed the removal of a license plate reader camera from a traffic light pole. Uribe observed a black truck park at the location, where an individual used a ladder to dismantle the device, leaving behind a protest sign warning that Flock is watching you. This localized incident highlights a broader statewide debate regarding the use of automated license plate readers, or ALPRs, by law enforcement agencies across the region.

ALPR Surveillance Sparks Public Outcry in Utah

Automated license plate readers detect and record license plate data to assist police in solving crimes, a practice utilized by agencies nationwide. However, public opposition is intensifying due to concerns over mass surveillance, potential constitutional rights violations, and the misuse of data by officers. In response to growing unrest, the Utah Civic Compact called on the Utah Department of Transportation, UDOT, to pause any ALPR installations on its roadways until the state legislature can intervene. The group argues that current policies allow for intrusive tracking without sufficient public oversight or clear legal boundaries.

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UDOT Defends Permits Amidst Legal Scrutiny

Jarom Gillins, the policy director for the Utah Civic Compact, stated during a news conference that the organization wants distinct rules governing the utilization of this technology. The group specifically requested that Governor Spencer Cox order UDOT to suspend its activities, claiming the agency authorizes placements and contracts with companies like Flock without explicit state law approval. Gillins argued that state statutes only authorize law enforcement agencies to obtain permits for these devices, not transportation departments acting as intermediaries. He noted that of the estimated 1,000 ALPR cameras in the state, nearly half are located on UDOT-controlled roads, creating a significant legal vulnerability.

John Gleason, a spokesperson for UDOT, responded by stating that the agency is complying with existing state law. Gleason explained that state statute requires UDOT to issue permits for law enforcement use, and their agreements with companies like Flock are necessary to identify who installs equipment on street poles. He clarified that law enforcement agencies are the entities that actually access the data collected by the cameras. Despite defending the current process, Gleason confirmed that UDOT is reviewing all cameras and their controls to ensure compliance.

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Legislative Action and Future Privacy Protections

As a result of the controversy, UDOT is working to identify any law enforcement agencies that may have installed cameras without proper permits. Gleason stated that any equipment they cannot identify or that lacks valid authorization will be removed. This administrative cleanup comes as the Utah State Legislature prepares to address the privacy implications of these devices. House Speaker Mike Schultz, R-Hooper, acknowledged that the legislature takes these privacy concerns seriously and has held multiple public hearings through the Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice Interim Committee.

The committee has been examining Flock cameras and other law enforcement technologies to better understand their impact on civil liberties. Speaker Schultz confirmed that the legislature fully expects to propose legislation during the upcoming session to protect Utahns' privacy. While Governor Cox's office declined to comment on the specific demand for a pause on Monday, the political pressure is mounting for stricter regulations. The upcoming legislative session is expected to introduce numerous bills aimed at reigning in the data collection and use of ALPR cameras by police departments throughout Utah.