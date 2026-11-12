Utah childcare funding cuts threaten families, small businesses

The loss of $22 million in federal funding for Utah's childcare assistance program is creating financial uncertainty for working parents and the small businesses that provide childcare.

The loss of $22 million in federal funding for Utah's childcare assistance program is creating financial uncertainty for working parents and the small businesses that provide childcare.

According to Utah's Office of Childcare, about 900 Utah families will lose their federally funded childcare subsidies entirely, while thousands more will see their assistance reduced by varying amounts. The childcare subsidies go to working parents who meet income requirements. The state of Utah does not contribute to those subsidies.

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It's not clear whether state lawmakers will approve funding to fill the gap created by the loss of federal dollars.900 Utah families to lose child care assistance after federal funding cuts For Makinzey Lee, a single mother of three in Tremonton, the federal subsidy covers most of her childcare costs. She pays $197 a month for all three children. Even that amount is difficult to manage.

Lee works two jobs — one at an office for a construction company and another at a fast food restaurant. When Lee learned about the loss of federal funding, she said she was overwhelmed.

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"Honestly, I called my mom crying. I didn't know what I was going to do. I thought I would have to pick up a third job," she said. The cuts are also creating challenges for childcare providers, many of which are small, locally owned businesses.

In Tremonton, Missy Sparks recently opened a new childcare center after spending months buying and remodeling the space. Sparks has worked in Utah's childcare industry for 22 years and owns three other childcare centers. She saw a need for more affordable childcare in the Box Elder County area, where other centers have waiting lists. Sparks believes the rising cost of living is making it harder for families to afford childcare, even at reduced or affordable rates.

The financial strain has affected Sparks, too. She took a part-time job paying $13 an hour to help cover the expenses of operating the facility. Now, with thousands of Utah families losing all or part of their childcare subsidies, Sparks expects to lose children already enrolled at her other centers. With the future of her new location also uncertain, she hopes it will attract enough enrollment by January to cover its mortgage.

Otherwise, she may have to close it. Lee said she understands why families are hesitant to take on the cost of childcare given how expensive everything else has become. But losing her subsidy could leave her with few options. Without affordable childcare, she could struggle to keep working and supporting her family.

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The thought of having to take a third job so she can work and provide for her family is daunting, but a reality she'll face if necessary.

"I will do everything, even if it's working myself to the brink of no sleeping, or not being able to see my kids, just to make sure they are safe," Lee said. Box Elder County officials say investigators found insufficient evidence to substantiate allegations that Sheriff Kevin Potter drove under the influence of alcohol in a January incident.

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