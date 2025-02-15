Utah Business Icon Spencer F. Eccles Receives Entrepreneur of the Year Award

Spencer F. Eccles, 90, a prominent Utah business leader, was honored with the MountainWest Capital Network's Entrepreneur of the Year award. The event celebrated his remarkable legacy and contributions to the state's economic growth and development.

Spencer F. Eccles can trace his Utah roots back to the mid-19th century and Scottish immigrants who came to the United States thanks to a $375 loan from an early program launched by Brigham Young to help impoverished Saints around the world gather to Utah . His grandfather, David S. Eccles, was just a boy on that trans-oceanic voyage but would later become one of the state's biggest business successes, in spite of arriving in his new country with next to nothing.

He sowed the seeds of a family legacy that has fundamentally changed and lifted the state of Utah, and continues to do so today. On Thursday, Spencer F. Eccles, 90, was honored with the MountainWest Capital Network's Entrepreneur of the Year award and celebrated by family, friends, state officials and colleagues from a wide array of arenas including business, academia and philanthropy at an event in downtown Salt Lake City. Utah Gov. Spencer Cox shared an anecdote about the time he spends with governors from across the country who are typically peppering him with questions about the keys to Utah's success and consistently high placement in national rankings of each state's business and economic performance.





