Utah and Federal Government Sign Historic Co-Management Agreement for San Rafael Swell

Utah has entered into a landmark co-management agreement with the Bureau of Land Management for the San Rafael Swell Recreation Area, ending over a century of sole federal control. The deal, signed by Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson and BLM's Christina Price, commits the state to providing annual maintenance and law enforcement support, aiming to improve recreation, address resource constraints, and ensure local input in the management of the iconic landscape.

The state of Utah and the federal government have formalized a historic co-management agreement for the San Rafael Swell Recreation Area, a vast and iconic public lands cape in central Utah .

Signed on Monday at the Utah State Capitol by Lieutenant Governor Deidre Henderson and Christina Price, the acting Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Utah State Director, the pact ends over a century of sole federal jurisdiction over the 216,995-acre area. This partnership, made possible by the 2019 Dingell Act, establishes a framework for shared stewardship, aiming to enhance recreation access, law enforcement presence, and overall ecological preservation.

The agreement reflects a shift from an often adversarial federal-state relationship toward a collaborative model, ensuring that local communities and the state have a direct role in managing the land that surrounds them. The San Rafael Swell, a geological wonder often described as an "inland sea" of sandstone, draws more than 600,000 visitors annually. Its dramatic canyons harbor significant paleontological resources, including dinosaur fossils, as well as ancient human artifacts.

The area's 30-plus trails are a magnet for climbers, hikers, mountain bikers, and off-highway vehicle enthusiasts, making it a critical economic engine for rural Emery County and surrounding regions. Under the new agreement, the state commits to providing 480 hours annually of hands-on maintenance for recreation infrastructure and trails, alongside 480 hours of state law enforcement services.

This supplement aims to address resource constraints; the BLM has only a few dozen officers for its vast Utah district, while the state can deploy approximately 140 officers. Initial state efforts will focus on trail and campground upkeep, with long-term plans to expand recreational opportunities in a manner that protects the landscape. Local officials, including commissioners from Emery County and Green River, championed the deal as a solution to instability caused by federal government shutdowns and fluctuating budgets.

They emphasized that the agreement ensures "the people closest to the landscape have a seat at the table.

" Redge Johnson, Executive Director of Utah's Public Lands Policy Coordinating Office, who facilitated the negotiation, highlighted the economic importance of recreation for rural Utah and expressed hope that the partnership will set a new "gold standard" for cooperative federal land management. He credited former Utah Congressman John Curtis and Senators Mitt Romney and Orrin Hatch for their roles in passing the Dingell Act, which authorized such collaborative arrangements.

The parties envision a future where the Swell's unique geological and cultural features are actively stewarded, offering safer, more enjoyable experiences for visitors while sustainably supporting the economies of adjacent communities





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