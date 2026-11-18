Utah holds the No. 2 spot while BYU remains at No. 10 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings. The Utes stay unbeaten at 10-0 after defeating Arizona, and the Cougars rebounded to beat Baylor 28-7, keeping both teams in contention for the 12-team postseason field.

BYU wide receiver Legend Glasker makes the catch defended by Utah safety Rabbit Evans during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026, in Salt Lake City.

Utah held its spot at No. 2 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings, with BYU remaining at No. 10 as both teams stayed in contention for a spot in the 12-team postseason field. Georgia remained atop the rankings released Tuesday by the College Football Playoff selection committee, followed by Utah, Alabama, UCLA and Texas.

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Utah and BYU were the highest-ranked teams from the Big 12 Conference, with Texas Tech coming in at No. 12, Arizona at No. 19 and Houston at No. 20. The rankings were the third of six released by the selection committee this season, with the final rankings determining the 12-team playoff field following conference championship weekend.

Bear Bachmeier runs for three TDs, throws for another to lead No. 10 BYU past Baylor, 28-7Utah climbed to No. 2 in last week's College Football Playoff rankings – the highest CFP ranking in program history – following its 28-20 victory over BYU. The Cougars slipped just one spot to No. 10 following the rivalry loss. The Utes remained unbeaten with a 40-39 victory over No. 23 Arizona, improving to 10-0 for the first time since 2008.

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Utah sits atop the Big 12 standings at 7-0 in conference play. BYU rebounded from its loss to Utah with a 28-7 victory over Baylor at LaVell Edwards Stadium, improving to 8-2 overall with a 5-2 record in the Big 12. Both teams have two regular-season games remaining. Utah travels to TCU before hosting West Virginia, while BYU travels to Kansas before closing out the regular season at home against Cincinnati.

The Big 12 Championship Game will be played Dec. 5, with the final 12-team College Football Playoff bracket unveiled Dec. 6. Semi-truck jackknifes, blocks multiple lanes on I-15 causing heavy delaysNSA says classified network experienced temporary disruption during routine maintenance